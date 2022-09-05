Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 1,400 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, grew from 300 acres to 1,400 acres due to high winds on Wednesday afternoon in the Missoula area. The following was sent out by the Missoula Ranger District:. Critical fire weather yesterday including wind gusts and low...
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Air quality remains unhealthy, incoming winds could help
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke and haze contributed to another day of poor air quality in western Montana, but incoming winds could clear out some of the smoke. Most of northwest Montana was moderate on Wednesday, with air unhealthy for sensitive groups in Missoula, Frenchtown and Butte. Seeley Lake and...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
NBCMontana
Commitee to preview plans for 30 short term pallet living structures in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, Missoula's Land Use and Planning Committee is going to preview plans for putting up 30 short term pallet living structures near the detention center. The site will provide temporary safe outdoor space with prefabricated modular shelters, bathroom units and office space. This proposal is...
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales returns to Ronan this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's the best time of the year to drive through the Mission Valley, as the Trail of Bales returns. The Ronan Chamber of Commerce says 34 participants will take visitors back to the 1970's this fall. This year, the bales start two miles south of Ronan...
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Fees totaled for 'Yellowstone' production in Arlee
MISSOULA, Mont. — The popular TV series “Yellowstone” filmed in Arlee last month, and Tribal Council meeting notes detail the costs and fees for filming on the Flathead Indian Reservation. The fees came out to $350 a day to use the area behind Gray Wolf Casino. A...
NBCMontana
Bull Gin Complex Fire surpasses 1,000 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex Fire burning in the Cabinet Mountains measures 1,066 acres as of Wednesday morning. The complex is comprised of three smaller fires. Overnight infrared mapping shows the Billiard Fire burning 2 miles northeast of Heron measures 574 acres, up more than 100 acres from Tuesday.
NBCMontana
River access to be reshaped at Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — A million dollar grant will reshape river access at Missoula's Caras Park. The government awarded $1.2 million for improvements at the city's popular surfing spot, Brennan's Wave. Now the city will need to match with $305,000. Plans include overhauling the Brennan's Wave overlook with steps and...
NBCMontana
Fire danger raised to very high in Missoula Co., Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Missoula County and in Yellowstone National Park announced fire danger is increased to very high effective immediately. They say hot, windy conditions are drying out fuels and fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The following is a news release from Missoula County:. Hot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Supporters of crisis intervention levy gather at Missoula courthouse
MISSOULA, Mont. — Supporters of a proposed crisis intervention levy gathered Thursday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, advocating for support on the November ballot. The levy is intended to help those who struggle with homelessness, addiction and more. “This crisis intervention levy has both the ability and...
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash
Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone officials warn bull elk are unpredictable
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park officials are warning park visitors that bull elk can be unpredictable and dangerous during the fall mating season. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. WARNING: Bull elk in Yellowstone National Park can be unpredictable and dangerous during fall mating season.
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire triples in size, now 10,847 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire burning 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest tripled in size on Tuesday, from 3,028 acres to 10,847. Overnight infrared mapping was conducted at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The daily flight log notes...
NBCMontana
Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
NBCMontana
Project Tomorrow Montana spreads awareness of Suicide Prevention Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Sept. 7 kicks off Suicide Prevention Week, with Project Tomorrow Montana and partner organizations providing several educational events to bring awareness to the community. Event dates and times are listed below. The Missoula City-County Health Department released the following information:
Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash
Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
Comments / 0