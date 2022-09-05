ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Logan Co.

According to dispatch, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9. A Careflight helicopter has been called to the scene. At this time it is unknown how many people may have been injured in the collision.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Vermilion man dies in crash on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a four-car crash that killed a Vermilion man on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday night. David Walker II, 20, died after the 2006 Ford Five Hundred he was a passenger in was hit head-on by a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, according to the State Highway Patrol.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
City
Lima, OH
Vermilion, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Vermilion, OH
Accidents
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Lima, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

3 hurt in Elyria house fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
WALTON HILLS, OH
Lima News

Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation

LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Traffic Accident#Freightliner#Mercy Health St
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What started an Elyria fire that injured 3

A Thursday morning fire at a Middle Avenue home appears to have been caused by "careless smoking," fire officials said in a news release. Elyria Fire Department crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Avenue, where they found a fire that had been mostly extinguished.
ELYRIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
richlandsource.com

20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash,...
VERMILION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 9-8-2022

In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for this weekend, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy