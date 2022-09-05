Read full article on original website
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Logan Co.
According to dispatch, a motorcyclist was involved in a collision at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9. A Careflight helicopter has been called to the scene. At this time it is unknown how many people may have been injured in the collision.
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
Chronicle-Telegram
Vermilion man dies in crash on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a four-car crash that killed a Vermilion man on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday night. David Walker II, 20, died after the 2006 Ford Five Hundred he was a passenger in was hit head-on by a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Mayfield Heights plane crash: New I-Team video
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives a first look at the scene just moments after a plane crash-landed behind a local school. For the first time, we’re hearing from the people onboard about what went wrong.
cleveland19.com
3 hurt in Elyria house fire
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
cleveland19.com
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
Lima News
Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation
LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
What started an Elyria fire that injured 3
A Thursday morning fire at a Middle Avenue home appears to have been caused by "careless smoking," fire officials said in a news release. Elyria Fire Department crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Avenue, where they found a fire that had been mostly extinguished.
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
sent-trib.com
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
richlandsource.com
20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
FREMONT -- A 20-year-old passenger was killed and six people hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, was killed after the vehicle he was riding in was struck head-on in the crash,...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-8-2022
In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for this weekend, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting
A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Mother knocks 3-year-old child to ground: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 31, an officer assigned to Solon High School was told by a witness of a possible domestic violence matter in which a woman had struck a small child in the head, causing the child to fall to the ground. Police could not immediately find the mother,...
Postal carrier seen dumping mail in recycling bin: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2, it was reported that a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen dumping a large amount of mail into a recycling bin outside Bryden Elementary School, 25501 Bryden Road. Police forwarded the matter to the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office. Domestic violence: Green Road. At 3:20...
WTOL-TV
Defiance house fire sends three to the hospital Tuesday morning
Family members were treated for smoke inhalation and a man and a dog escaped the building. The family was released from the hospital.
cleveland19.com
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153. Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
Man faces charges after police-involved shooting in Wellington
A man who was shot during an altercation with Wellington officers is now in the Lorain County Jail.
Suspect identified in CMHA officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and in return shot the suspect.
