Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member.

The entry-level membership fees will see a jump from $45 to $50 a year.

Sam’s Club premium members will pay $110 instead of $100.

To ease the pain of the price increase, parent company Walmart said it will give members extra Sam’s Cash for the first year.

The price change will take effect Oct. 17.

