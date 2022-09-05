ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Annual membership fees going up for Sam’s Club shoppers

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CE40m_0himvzO400

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sam’s Club shoppers are about to be hit with another price increase.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, the warehouse club says it’s going to have to raise its price to be a member.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The entry-level membership fees will see a jump from $45 to $50 a year.

Sam’s Club premium members will pay $110 instead of $100.

To ease the pain of the price increase, parent company Walmart said it will give members extra Sam’s Cash for the first year.

The price change will take effect Oct. 17.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Warehouse Club#Cox Media Group#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
orangeobserver.com

Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store

PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
WINDERMERE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday

Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
sltablet.com

What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
CLERMONT, FL
orangeobserver.com

Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26

A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
108K+
Followers
123K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy