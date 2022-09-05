Birthday freebies in Houston near you! 40+ deals on restaurants, retail stores, places to visit and stuff to do!!!

Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings, Fall 2022
Houston’s restaurant scene in spring and summer proved eventful with openings from multiple bars and restaurants, including local watering hole Patterson Park, Rice Village’s modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa, Montrose’s Italian chophouse Marmo, and a relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James ahead of some shifts in management. Now, fall is on the horizon, and in this new season, Space City is slated to welcome a new onslaught of anticipated restaurants and bars, ranging from establishments slinging masterfully-made sushi and seafood to French fare and barbecue.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend: September 9-11
HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston
In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of September 9, 2022 include Plants in the Park After Dark, Panic! At the Disco Concert, and more!
There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’, we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you are sure to find something you like on our list.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Cozy Houston coffee shops where you can read, work or people watch in peace
Of the city’s many fine coffee shops, these are the ones inviting enough to linger in. They’re special, quirky places where time slows and a great cup of coffee comes with a table and a chair. A 2nd Cup. A laid-back spot in the Heights serving coffee from...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
Kolache Factory celebrates 40th anniversary
Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Kolache Factory will celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary with 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13. The first Kolache Factory opened Sept. 13, 1982, in Houston and has 60 locations across nine states. The cafe-bakery franchise sells pastries filled with fruit, meat and cheese. 281-829-6188. www.kolachefactory.com.
advocatemag.com
Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure
A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
territorysupply.com
11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home
We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
