Luzerne County, PA

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

By Zachary Smith
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKb4O_0himvpYo00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers say as Jordan drove away from the club, he struck unoccupied vehicles.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle which eventually came to a stop in the area of Carey Avenue and Academy Street.

Officer Matthew Ogdon approached a reportedly intoxicated Jordan, who failed to comply with commands and fell over several times. The final time he fell to the ground, the weapon he had in his possession fired, striking Officer Ogdon. according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. He was later released.

Jordan was arraigned on charges overnight.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

