Sheetz reducing diesel fuel prices through month of September

Sheetz announced that they will be reducing prices for diesel fuel through the month of September in honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Starting on Labor Day, diesel fuel prices will be $4.49 a gallon through Sept. 30 at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel.

According to AAA, the average price of diesel fuel in Pennsylvania as of Monday is $5.31.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

