ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Legalize#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Bank Of Russia#The Ministry Of Finance
AFP

Asian markets rally, dollar dips as traders price in policy tightening

Asian markets rallied Friday following a healthy performance on Wall Street, with investors largely pricing in more interest rate hikes aimed at taming runaway inflation. "Wall Street is expecting to see some pricing pressure relief with next week's inflation report, but that shouldn't derail the current 75 basis-point pace of tightening."
MARKETS
UPI News

British central bank says bills with Queen Elizabeth II's image still 'legal tender'

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Bank of England on Thursday clarified that paper money bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II is still legal tender following her death. The British central bank said that current banknotes featuring the images of Elizabeth will "continue to be legal tender" and that the bank would issue a further announcement about existing Bank of England banknotes "once the period of mourning has been observed."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy