Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Bank of England on Thursday clarified that paper money bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II is still legal tender following her death. The British central bank said that current banknotes featuring the images of Elizabeth will "continue to be legal tender" and that the bank would issue a further announcement about existing Bank of England banknotes "once the period of mourning has been observed."

