Cairo, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival

CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
CAIRO, IL
radionwtn.com

“Singer, Songwriter” At Discovery Park Friday

Union City, Tenn.–Don’t miss an evening of songs and songwriters at Discovery Park of America from 6-9 p.m. Friday, September 9. Phillip Coleman will headline the “Singer Songwriter” evening along with Byron Hill and Annie Moser. General admission $45. Cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Second Annual Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit held in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Tackling the issue of food insecurity is a team game. Which is why several different organizations are joining forces to get food to those who need it. Today, the Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit took place at the Pavilion in Marion. Around 150 different individuals from across...
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day

Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day.
ANNA, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner

“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/6

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. By The Bushel 9/6/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower

MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Fredericktown

SEMO kicks off
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge

Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Labor Day in Cape Girardeau

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

