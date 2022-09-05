Read full article on original website
wkms.org
Paducah's Local Licks Festival Raises Funds for Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club September 10
The Local Licks Festival returns to Paducah this weekend to raise funds for the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The festival will feature national and local acts. Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club secretary Nathan Brown speaks to Austin Carter about the upcoming festival. The Oscar Cross Boys and...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP holding state convention in Illinois during Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival
CAIRO — The 85th annual NAACP convention will be held in Southern Illinois this year, for the first time in several years. According to a release from the State of Illinois NAACP, the convention is being held from September 8-10. The convention starts in Marion, IL but most of the workshops will actually be held in Cairo. The timing of the convention will coincide with the Cairo Heritage Blues and Gospel festival.
radionwtn.com
“Singer, Songwriter” At Discovery Park Friday
Union City, Tenn.–Don’t miss an evening of songs and songwriters at Discovery Park of America from 6-9 p.m. Friday, September 9. Phillip Coleman will headline the “Singer Songwriter” evening along with Byron Hill and Annie Moser. General admission $45. Cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
KFVS12
Second Annual Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit held in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Tackling the issue of food insecurity is a team game. Which is why several different organizations are joining forces to get food to those who need it. Today, the Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit took place at the Pavilion in Marion. Around 150 different individuals from across...
wpsdlocal6.com
Labor Day Parade celebrates workers after two years of pandemic-related cancelations
PADUCAH — During the past two years, many events were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but public gatherings are returning — including Labor Day events. The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee hosted its 47th Labor Day Parade. The event was canceled for the past two...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
KFVS12
Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day.
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 9/6
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year.
KFVS12
Multi-million dollar West End Boulevard project underway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in Cape Girardeau. This being the West End Boulevard replacement project. Crews with Fronabarger Concreters are currently working on a northern section of the roadway from Ozark Street to Bertling Street along West End. This particular project has several...
wpsdlocal6.com
Retired teacher celebrates 105th birthday in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Tuesday in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at the Bungalows in Mayfield to celebrate the 105th birthday of Imogene Monroe. Monroe is a retired teacher, so her birthday party was decorated like a classroom with a teacher's desk, blackboard...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event.
KFVS12
Labor Day in Cape Girardeau
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year.
KFVS12
First ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk to be held Oct. 15
(KFVS) - The first ever Southeast Missouri First Responder Suicide Awareness Walk will be held on Oct. 15, 2022 at the A.C. Brase Arena, Cape Girardeau. The walk will honor the lives of first responders lost to suicide in Missouri. 35 first responders have committed suicide in the state of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tilghman student 1 of less than 10 in nation to receive prestigious scholarship, guaranteed career in Coast Guard
PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman Naval Junior ROTC cadet Audrey Shirk, featured in a Local 6 Service and Sacrifice story in August, has been guaranteed an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program and Coast Guard Academy Class of '28. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the...
