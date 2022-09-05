NEW YORK - The NYPD has canceled a Missing Child Alert for a teenager with autism from the Bronx. Dante Holmes, 13, has been located and is safe, authorities said. A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

