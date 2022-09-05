ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Labor Day#Violent Crime#Batchelder St#Ems#Nyu Langone Hospital#Fox
PIX11

Man stabbed to death near his Bronx home, police say

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed near his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Officers found Perlon Felder, 41, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck along Richman Plaza near the Major Deegan Expressway at around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight

NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn DA looking to toss 378 convictions tied to corrupt cops

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn District Attorney is looking to throw out nearly 400 convictions based on testimony from 13 cops who were later convicted of on-duty crimes. "I wound up spending 30 months of my life in an upstate facility, and I'll never get those 30 months back," said Gregory Barnes.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Missing Child Alert for teen from the Bronx canceled

NEW YORK - The NYPD has canceled a Missing Child Alert for a teenager with autism from the Bronx. Dante Holmes, 13, has been located and is safe, authorities said. A Missing Child Alert is activated when someone under the age of 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances — such as cognitive impairment or medical condition — that place them at serious risk of harm or death, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Leonora Bowes, 76, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Leonora Bowes. 1777 Gand Concourse. Bronx, NY 10453. It was reported to police...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Jelani Green, 25, Murdered

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman struck by apparent stray bullet dies of wounds: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx woman struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Highbridge playground in June has died of her injuries, officials said Wednesday. Jelani Green, 25, was struck in the neck when gunfire rang out at a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane around 8:45 […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy