Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainepublic.org
A program that helps Maine students attend college will end due to a lack of federal funding
A college aspirations program aimed at rural, low-income Maine students is coming to an end this fall, as the U.S. Department of Education has stopped funding it. Over the past few decades, the GEAR UP Maine program has served thousands of students across rural Maine on college visits, preparation, financial aid, and coaching programs to keep them in school.
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
boothbayregister.com
Sept. 8 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Maine school board votes to keep controversial library book
BUXTON, Maine — The SAD 6 school board voted Tuesday to keep a controversial book about sexuality and gender identity on its library shelves. Following a meeting that lasted more than two hours, the vote was 11 to 1 in favor of keeping "It's Perfectly Normal" in the library. Many people from the community, school and school board offered a variety of opinions during the discussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
solarpowerworldonline.com
Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine
Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
Turnto10.com
Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid
PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Annual Changing Aging series slated for Sept. 13-15
For the first time since 2019, the Changing Aging series that focuses on health and wellness for seniors, will return to an in-person format. Changing Aging will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15. This year’s schedule features diverse events and the opportunity to get a flu shot. Host sites include the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta.
Tiny wasps offer defense against invasive flies in Maine
ORONO, Maine — Here in Maine, we love our berries. Especially our blueberries. But an invasive pest is posing a threat to the valuable crop and others like it throughout the state. The spotted wing drosophila (SWD) is native to Asia and was first found in North America in...
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran
Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
boothbayregister.com
A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community
When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
mainebiz.biz
Maine's biggest brewer stakes claim in Scarborough with land purchase agreement
Courtesy /Allagash Brewing Co. Rolling out the barrel? Allagash Brewing Co., based in Portland, is getting ready to expand to Scarborough, via a land purchase agreement at The Downs mixed-use development. The Downs mixed-used development in Scarborough will be home to Allagash Brewing Co.'s second tasting room, which is slated...
mainepublic.org
From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry
In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
boothbayregister.com
Historical association offers story and craft time
Families are invited to Whitefield Library on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a special children's program featuring storiess by local writer Lisa Jahn-Clough and a craft activity. Children will be treated to a read-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Lisa Jahn-Clough who has roots on Monhegan Island. Jahn-Clough has received awards from Child Magazine, Parent's Choice, Bank Street, Entertainment Weekly, YALSA, and her work has been featured in Maine’s Raising Readers program.
boothbayregister.com
MaineCF scholarships available for adult learners
Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Comments / 0