Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.

