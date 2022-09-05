ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop

Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
JEFFERSON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sept. 8 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine school board votes to keep controversial library book

BUXTON, Maine — The SAD 6 school board voted Tuesday to keep a controversial book about sexuality and gender identity on its library shelves. Following a meeting that lasted more than two hours, the vote was 11 to 1 in favor of keeping "It's Perfectly Normal" in the library. Many people from the community, school and school board offered a variety of opinions during the discussion.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
AUGUSTA, ME
Turnto10.com

Watchdog group puts Maine lobster on list of seafood to avoid

PORTLAND (WGME) — An influential watchdog group is adding 14 types of fish, including Maine lobster, to its list consumers should avoid, even though lobster is safe to eat unless you're allergic to shellfish. From the claws to the tail, lobster is what brings many tourists to Maine. Now,...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Annual Changing Aging series slated for Sept. 13-15

For the first time since 2019, the Changing Aging series that focuses on health and wellness for seniors, will return to an in-person format. Changing Aging will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15. This year’s schedule features diverse events and the opportunity to get a flu shot. Host sites include the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
outdoors.org

Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative

In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran

Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

A gift to BHML is a gift to the entire community

When Topside Inn owner Buzz Makarewicz joined the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library Board of Trustees, he had no idea how integral the library was to our community. “I was so impressed to learn how many services and programs BHML provides for our community, from working with children to folks in need of assistance, to adults looking to stay engaged with lifelong learning; all in addition to lending 25,000+ books per year.” Makarewicz says. “I was also surprised to learn BHML is a not-for-profit library which relies largely on donations to continue to serve our community. Almost 40% of BHML’s operating funds come from annual fundraising and donors.”
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
mainepublic.org

From mill closures to border tensions, a new book probes the turmoil in Maine's logging industry

In the north woods, Maine loggers have felled trees, fended off foreign competition and navigated a major change in the woods product industry. Former University of Maine Professor Andrew Egan has written a new book, "Haywire: Discord in Maine's Logging Woods And The Unraveling of an Industry." He's now a professor of forest resources at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Historical association offers story and craft time

Families are invited to Whitefield Library on Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a special children's program featuring storiess by local writer Lisa Jahn-Clough and a craft activity. Children will be treated to a read-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Lisa Jahn-Clough who has roots on Monhegan Island. Jahn-Clough has received awards from Child Magazine, Parent's Choice, Bank Street, Entertainment Weekly, YALSA, and her work has been featured in Maine’s Raising Readers program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

MaineCF scholarships available for adult learners

Adult learners returning to school may be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF). Eligible scholarship recipients will receive a one or two-year certificate or four-year degree at the end of the program and meet one of the following requirements: be over the age of 25, work full time while enrolled in school, have dependents, be financially independent, have not received a standard high school diploma, or delayed college enrollment.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
STONINGTON, ME

