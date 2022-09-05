We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What could possibly make the start of fall — aka soup and stew season — even better than it already is? Stocking up on some new cookware, of course! To help you do just that, Le Creuset has announced the newest color to their line of cast-iron cookware and stoneware bakeware, which includes their iconic Dutch oven. Starting today, you can get your favorite Le Creuset pieces in Nutmeg, a warm, neutral shade designed to be a gorgeous stand-alone item or to easily blend in with the rest of your cookware.

