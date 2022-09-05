Read full article on original website
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Vala's Pumpkin Patch in Gretna kicks off fall season
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard opened to the general public this Labor Day weekend. Loyal patrons shared their favorite attractions as staff shared new ones for guests this year.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
WOWT
Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro
People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
iheart.com
Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman
An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
WOWT
City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska students learn about corn and careers at Ag Festival
PENDER, Neb. -- Two hundred forty-six fifth grade students from eight schools in Northeast Nebraska gained firsthand experience about where their food, fiber, and fuel come from by attending the sixth annual Growing Potential Agriculture Festival that was held in Pender, Neb. on Sept. 8. The annual festival is presented...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk approves new tiny house district
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tiny houses are now an option for some property owners in Norfolk following the council decision on Tuesday. Under a new ordinance, tiny houses can now be constructed within Norfolk, as long as the building meets the guidelines set forth by the council. A tiny house is...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
iheart.com
Plans For Next Omaha Area 'Costco' Advance
A proposal for a new "Costco" in northwest Omaha now goes to the Omaha City Council. The Omaha Planning Board votes to give initial approval to the proposal to rezone the property near the southeast corner of 180th Street and West Maple Road. With a Council okay, the issue will...
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
WOWT
Family: Omaha Public Schools addresses bussing issue on their route
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly one month into the new school year, one OPS family is finally seeing changes to their bussing issues. Kione Lowe told 6 News that the bussing issues started on the very first day of classes for Omaha Public Schools and haven’t stopped. “All parents...
News Channel Nebraska
Drought continues in Missouri River basin
PLATTSMOUTH - Drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout the month of August. Division Chief John Remus said reservoir flows in August were much lower than average. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with seven percent of that...
KETV.com
Cheerleading, show choir: Bellevue school resource officer winning over students one club at a time
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Just looking at hissocial media, you can see the difference a Bellevue school resource officer is making in kids' lives. In a series of videos posted to Facebook by Bellevue police officer Jon Hobbs, he makes it his mission to meet kids where they are, even if that means picking up the pom poms or trying out for show choir.
Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
newwaysministry.org
After Criticism, Omaha Archdiocese Delays Anti-Transgender Policy Implementation
A newly-announced policy on gender identity for the Archdiocese of Omaha’s Catholic parishes and schools has now been retracted for revisions. Today’s post features details of this development, while tomorrow’s post is about the Catholic schools who have already objected to the policy. In August, the Archdiocese...
WOWT
Cameras added at Omaha-metro’s recycling drop-off site combat illegal dumping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About one month ago there was garbage everywhere at one of Omaha’s recycling drop-off sites. The city took unique measures to get people to follow the rules. At times this summer, people left behind anything and everything at the recycling drop-off site in Elkhorn. Stuff...
KETV.com
Family hopes to help others in sharing grief after former Omaha police officer's suicide
Hundreds of people paid their final respects to former Omaha police Officer Keith Thompson. Thompson died in his home Aug. 31, almost exactly 26 years after he was critically hurt on the job. Thompson suffered a brain injury and was paralyzed from the chest down. He hoped to walk again...
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
