Uehling, NE

Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Uehling, NE
WOWT

Cameras watching recycling drop off site in Omaha-metro

People living near the site of a proposed Costco in West Omaha brought their concerns to the Omaha Planning Board. September marks Suicide Prevention Month and this week specifically is Suicide Prevention Week. 6 News On Your Side: OPS family hopes for bus issue resolution. Updated: 9 hours ago. Nearly...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
WOWT

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska students learn about corn and careers at Ag Festival

PENDER, Neb. -- Two hundred forty-six fifth grade students from eight schools in Northeast Nebraska gained firsthand experience about where their food, fiber, and fuel come from by attending the sixth annual Growing Potential Agriculture Festival that was held in Pender, Neb. on Sept. 8. The annual festival is presented...
PENDER, NE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Parade#Big Bang
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk approves new tiny house district

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tiny houses are now an option for some property owners in Norfolk following the council decision on Tuesday. Under a new ordinance, tiny houses can now be constructed within Norfolk, as long as the building meets the guidelines set forth by the council. A tiny house is...
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
iheart.com

Plans For Next Omaha Area 'Costco' Advance

A proposal for a new "Costco" in northwest Omaha now goes to the Omaha City Council. The Omaha Planning Board votes to give initial approval to the proposal to rezone the property near the southeast corner of 180th Street and West Maple Road. With a Council okay, the issue will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
OMAHA, NE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WOWT

Family: Omaha Public Schools addresses bussing issue on their route

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly one month into the new school year, one OPS family is finally seeing changes to their bussing issues. Kione Lowe told 6 News that the bussing issues started on the very first day of classes for Omaha Public Schools and haven’t stopped. “All parents...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drought continues in Missouri River basin

PLATTSMOUTH - Drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout the month of August. Division Chief John Remus said reservoir flows in August were much lower than average. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with seven percent of that...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha

OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north of the Storz Expressway along Ninth […] The post Trendy Blackstone District developer looks to build $22 million project in North Omaha appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
newwaysministry.org

After Criticism, Omaha Archdiocese Delays Anti-Transgender Policy Implementation

A newly-announced policy on gender identity for the Archdiocese of Omaha’s Catholic parishes and schools has now been retracted for revisions. Today’s post features details of this development, while tomorrow’s post is about the Catholic schools who have already objected to the policy. In August, the Archdiocese...
OMAHA, NE

