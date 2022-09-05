Colorado auctions employment-themed license plates to fund disability committee

Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs Gazette: New 'affordable housing' measure misses the mark
While visiting Western Slope resort towns, tourists count on some of Colorado’s most aggrieved workers. Few consider how these employees live. Recent immigrants, students on summer break and others wait tables, clean hotel rooms, park cars, guide rafting tours, teach ski lessons and provide a large assortment of other services required for tourism.
Liquor stores coalition argues wine in grocery stores will put them out of business
Colorado liquor store owners have formed a coalition to fight three alcohol-related ballot measures, including one that seeks to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. Keeping Colorado Local said it represents hundreds of independent liquor stores that oppose Initiatives 96, 121 and 122, which, respectively, seek to remove the limit on liquor stores operated by one entity, allow grocery stores to sell wine, and let third-party delivery companies to deliver alcohol.
Polis gets new omicron COVID vaccine booster, opens 10 community vaccination sites
Gov. Jared Polis received the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Wednesday, the first booster designed to protect against the omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer one week ago, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a day later. Colorado is expected to get nearly 300,000 doses of the boosters, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.
Colorado to get $1 million in Medicaid fraud settlement with optical lens company
Colorado will get more than $1 million in settlement money from an optical lens firm that the Attorney General Office's said paid providers kickbacks so they would refer patients to the company. That resulted in submitting false claims to the Colorado Medicaid program, Phil Weiser's office said. Under the settlement,...
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Leave hunting up to experts
As Colorado prepares to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, debate has emerged over whether hunting should eventually be allowed. To us the answer is clear: a successful reintroduction of gray wolves will eventually require population management, including hunting, of these animals. We aren’t advocating to allow hunting next year,...
WATCH: Democrat Yadira Caraveo hits airwaves with TV ad in Colorado's toss-up 8th CD
Democrat Yadira Caraveo went on the air Tuesday in the race to represent Colorado's newest congressional district with a biographical TV ad that describes the state lawmaker's priorities. The 30-second spot, airing on broadcast stations in the Denver market, is part of a $2.2 million ad reservation a spokeswoman for...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Blaming Xcel, electric coop says it's withdrawing partial ownership of Comanche power plant
An electric cooperative that serves 165,000 customers along Colorado's Front Range said it's withdrawing its partial ownership of a beleaguered power plant, blaming Xcel Energy for "systemic failures" and insisting the latter is obligated to purchase its stake. CORE Electric Cooperative owns a 25% stake in the Comanche Unit 3...
State Rep. Leslie Herod joins race for Denver mayor
Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the race to be Denver mayor, adding a major name to an already crowded field of candidates. Herod announced her candidacy Thursday, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock when his third term ends in 2023. At least 10 other candidates have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.
Colorado legislator accuses Polis of profiting from legislation he signed, using his office for gain
A state senator has called for an investigation into whether Gov. Jared Polis personally profited from legislation he signed, including Colorado’s legalized sports books, and whether state agencies have furthered promoted his real estate interests, The Denver Gazette has learned. In a stinging 6-page letter sent Tuesday to the...
GOP secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson backed by former election officials of all stripes
Surrounded by former Colorado election officials from across the political spectrum, Republican secretary of state nominee Pam Anderson on Wednesday unveiled a list of reforms intended to restore public trust in elections at a campaign event in Denver. "It's a wonderful feeling to stand up here with so many of...
Colorado Springs Gazette: 2022 — an Xcel odyssey
You don’t throw your keys to a perfect stranger and let him take the family SUV for a spin — no matter how careful he promises to be. Yet, some 22,000 presumably level-headed Colorado ratepayers turned over control of their household thermostats to the state’s largest public utility, Xcel Energy.
PODIUM | Don’t blame climate for Colorado River’s woes
The most important long-term issue for Colorado today is the same as it was 120 years ago: water. In 2010, Smithsonian Magazine published an article titled, “The Colorado River Runs Dry.” The article included a quotation from Brad Udall of Colorado State University: “Climate change will likely decrease the river’s flow by 5 to 20 percent in the next 40 years.”
Democrat Jena Griswold raises $389,000 in August in reelection bid for Colorado secretary of state
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $389,000 during the five-week fundraising period that ended on Aug. 31, the Democrat's campaign told Colorado Politics on Tuesday. The eye-popping sum — it's more than her Republican predecessor, Wayne Williams, raised during his entire 2018 campaign and...
WATCH: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis launches 1st TV ad in Democrat's reelection campaign
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis launched the first TV ad of his reelection campaign Tuesday with a spot touting cost-saving measures the Democrat says are definitely not attributable to his signature pair of blue sneakers. The 30-second spot, the first salvo in a $3.4 million TV ad buy announced this spring,...
Republican candidate calls Black, Latina Democrats ‘chimps,’ legislator says it's 'absurdly racist'
A Republican candidate for the Colorado House came under fire and accusations of racism after calling Black and Latina Democratic candidates “chimps” in a tweet on Monday. The interaction began with the Colorado branch of the American Federation of Teachers tweeting its endorsement for Democrat Rep. Meg Froelich in the House District 3 race, along with three other candidates, two of whom are Black and one who is Latina. Froelich reposted the tweet calling her fellow candidates “champs.”
