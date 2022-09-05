Read full article on original website
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
How to Say "No" to a Narcissist
People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists are incapable of empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to think...
In a Relationship Dip or Ditch?
The way stress, pressure, and change affect us can evolve over time. The next time you notice a dip in your relationship, there is nothing wrong with riding it out for a bit. The fact that you find the energy dip in your relationship surprising or upsetting can be viewed as a positive.
Does Your Inner Voice Bring You Down?
Most people continually chat away in their minds, accepting their own opinions as facts and their beliefs as gospel. The Stoic philosophers taught that a person's emotional reactions arise from how they interpret life events, not from the events themselves. Countering self-statements or acceptance can help one manage disturbing thoughts.
When Is It Time to Change Your Internal Model of Reality?
Author Aidan McCullen offers some tips based on his new book "Undisruptable," including how to change before it's forced upon you. He suggests keeping a seamlessly flowing mindset amidst bottom-up and top-down daily realizations. Technological change is exponential. Understanding the speed of change can help you to better cope with...
How to Become “Lucky” in Your Career and Life
COVID has created the era of The Great Discontent, but there are no guidelines on how to best cope. A great deal of happiness and success in life is predicated upon "luck." Applying happenstance theory can help you find out how lucky you can be and prepare you to prosper from serendipity.
Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Humans have an evolutionary need to be challenged—to feel discomfort. That’s the main revelation of journalist Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis, a book about embracing discomfort to “reclaim your wild, happy, healthy self.”. Through his research, Easter discovered that living outside of our comfort zone is...
The Best Mindset for Minimizing Stress
We often attempt to deal with stress by avoiding it. That doesn't work. Instead, we need to focus on how we interpret the stressful experiences we inevitably encounter. A "synergistic mindset" appraises stress optimistically by considering how it's helpful, including as a way to improve the self. Life is stressful.
What Is Free Will?
Christian List defines free will as the ability to think up multiple possible alternatives for action, pick one of them, and start doing it. Our self-experience and mental intentions play a critical part within the causal process of our choices. Recognizing that we can't help but make decisions or choices...
How You Change
Many of our tendencies and behaviors are, to varying degrees, innate. But we don’t come out of the womb with a prepackaged personality: Behavioral genetics research demonstrates both the importance and the limits of genetics as a determinant of traits, and the influence of environment and experience on temperament, as early as infancy. All of these forces shape us throughout childhood and into adolescence, when we begin to turn away from home, ideally with enough resilience to meet the challenge of turning ourselves into the adults we want to be.
The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner
Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
Our Identity Can Strengthen the Therapeutic Relationship
Identity is something that should be explored in therapy, not shied away from. Recognizing that we all have blind spots is important to advancing therapeutic work. Normalizing the human experience of working through issues is an important part of humanizing therapy. When I began my career as a therapist, I...
Empaths Can Be Jerks Like Anyone Else
Empathy is often the groundwork for being ethical, but it is no guarantee. Being overly sensitive can make someone withdraw from others. Being overly sensitive may make someone very good at manipulation. In an early episode of "Star Trek," entitled The Empath, Gem absorbs Captain Kirk’s injuries and takes them...
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
Is Spousal Control a Winning Defense?
What if you were so terrified of being alone that you let your husband convince you of a cowardly, idiotic, and illegal scheme that would devastate your children’s lives? And you knew it never even made sense, yet you went along, assuming your husband was the smart one?. That’s...
Can Mindfulness Improve the Mental Health of Refugees?
Refugees experience elevated stress and distress due to the violence of war and the challenges of living in exile. There are far too few mental health professionals to meet the mental health needs of refugee communities. Mindfulness-based group interventions show great promise for lowering stress and improving mental health among...
How Nature Nurtures the Brain
Living in cities can increase one's risk of developing anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. A new study investigated the brain processes underlying the positive effects on stress of taking a walk in a forest. The results of the study showed that a walk in the forest reduces activity in the amygdala...
How to Join the Psychedelic Renaissance
Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is gaining momentum legally and economically. The psychedelic movement needs all kinds of skill sets and backgrounds. The best way to join the psychedelic renaissance is to join local groups and conferences. The field of psychedelic-assisted therapy is marching forward. On the frontlines are the academics, the chemists,...
Self-Compassion and Adult ADHD
Adults with ADHD report higher levels of distress and lower levels of well-being, partially affected by low self-compassion. Adults with ADHD report significantly lower rates of self-compassion and higher rates of perceived criticisms. There are three core elements that comprise self-compassion that can be used to build this skill. Living...
