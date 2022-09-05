ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Values Can Make People More Hopeful for the Future

We often think that people who vote for another party, have another gender, or are older or younger are also different from us in other ways. It is possible to change people’s misperceptions of other groups by showing their value similarities. Research has not yet shown whether similarity information...
SOCIETY
Choice Architecture: Who’s Interests Matter?

Choice architecture involves how one presents information to a decision maker to influence resulting choices. Choice architects are generally most interested in finding ways to influence people to intentionally select options desired by the architect. Choice architecture subsequently becomes an essential aspect of nudging, which is grounded in libertarian paternalism.
VISUAL ART
Moving the Goal Posts: Cognitive Dissonance and Preferences

In cognitive dissonance theory, people experience mental discomfort when acting or espousing views conflicting with starting preferences. To minimize or avoid pain or discomfort, persons can change their preferences to align more closely with their actions. Research indicates that making a choice or undertaking an action, even blindly or on...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner

Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

