Diego Costa due for Wolves medical after Sasa Kalajdzic’s ACL injury

By Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Diego Costa celebrates with the trophy after Atletico Mineiro won the Copa do Brasil in December 2021 Photograph: Heuler Andrey/AFP/Getty Images

Diego Costa is set to have a medical for a surprise move to Wolves, despite the Spain forward not having played competitively since leaving the Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January.

The 33-year-old is due for tests in the next 24 hours after Wolves were forced to act by the ACL injury suffered by their new signing Sasa Kalajdzic at the weekend. Costa, who won two Premier League titles in three seasons at Chelsea, is likely to be offered a one-year deal depending on the results of his medical. Costa has not played since terminating his contract with Mineiro, having made only 19 appearances for them.

Kalajdzic, an Austrian international who joined from Stuttgart in a £15.5m deal last week, picked up his long-term injury during his debut against Southampton on Saturday, which Wolves won 1-0.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist,” a statement from Wolves read. “We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.”

