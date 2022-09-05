Man punched, stabbed at Bronx gas station during money dispute: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating a man that was punched and repeatedly stabbed during an attack by a group at a Bronx gas station over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, a 36-year-old man was driving a vehicle and pulled over at a Speedway gas station located at 1201 Webster Ave. in Morrisania, officials said.

Inside of the vehicle were three passengers, two unknown men and a woman, whom he offered to give a ride home, according to police.

The victim then got into a dispute with two men over gas money, cops said.

One of the men punched the victim in the face while the other man used an unknown sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times in the buttocks and torso.

The two men and the woman then exited the vehicle and fled the location on foot, police said.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Lincoln in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).