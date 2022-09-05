ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

1 dead after shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police say they believe the shooting that took place at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday specifically targeted the victim, identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia.

The Sunday shooting was the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year and the third homicide.

“This is an incident that we believe is different from some of the incidents that we’ve seen more recently,” said acting police Chief Jon Murad. “It does not appear to have risen from an immediate dispute which has been the pattern for a lot of our gunfire incidents.”

Murad said there was no immediate threat to the public, but many people were out late in the city’s downtown near the park.

“There is always a threat to the public when people are discharging firearms in our city’s core,” Murad said.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. City police say Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday night. Wednesday, police arrested...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, PA
Burlington, VT
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News was on the scene as police SWAT members took a suspect into custody following a shooting and then barricade situation in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.Police tell CBS3 the man was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend earlier Thursday morning on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.Police say the suspect then entered a tire shop and refused to come out. He is now in custody. Police tell Eyewitness News the girlfriend who was shot managed to drive herself to the hospital.She's in stable condition with a graze wound to her head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCAX

Burlington Police investigating third homicide of year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the early morning hours of September 4th just before 1:00 am a shooting happened in City Hall Park where 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers II, was killed. Rogers is a resident of Philadelphia according to police. The Burlington Police Department says this was a targeted attack...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Philly

Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets."Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said. Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mynbc5.com

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Hall Park#Firearms#Violent Crime
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
suncommunitynews.com

Peru man charged for campground dispute

LEWIS | A Peru man was arrested on a felony weapons charge following a recent domestic dispute at a local campground. New York State Police were called to Magic Pines Campground early Aug. 25 after Daniel L. Miller, 32, allegedly pushed someone into a picnic table during a verbal altercation.
PERU, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Police charge two with selling cocaine

BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine. According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley. Investigators said they […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
informnny.com

Police find man’s body in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are looking for information regarding a body found in Plattsburgh. According to State Police, a deceased male was found in a field in the town of Plattsburgh on Sunday, September 4 around 8:40 a.m. A preliminary investigation identified the body as...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects Stole $3.6M From Victim In ID Theft Scam: Police

A pair of Egg Harbor Township residents have been charged with defrauding a victim out of more than $3.6 million in ID theft transactions. Following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, bad checks, and conspiracy to commit these crimes, Wei Song and Botao Liu were arrested by the Bensalem Township Police Department, in Pennsylvania, Galloway police said. They were subsequently extradited and were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
mychamplainvalley.com

Police: Minor was supplied alcohol before fatal crash

St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Lowell woman wanted by police

NEWPORT — Authorities are looking for a woman who escaped from police yesterday in Newport. The incident took place took place on Main Street at around 3:35 p.m. Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell. She is wanted on charges...
NEWPORT, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy