The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County until 6:15 this evening. At 2:09 PM today, Doppler Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain have already fallen with additional periods of rain expected over the coming hours. Flash Flooding is already occurring with creeks and streams overflowing in many areas. Some locations that will be affected include: Little River Canyon National Preserve, Blanche, chesterfield, New Moon and Broomtown. Cherokee County Road 97 has both lanes covered with water in some areas. Motorists are urged to not drive through water flowing over the roadway. REMEMBER: TURNAROUND WHEN YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER THE ROADWAY SO YOU WON’T DROWN.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO