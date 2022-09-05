ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nanameue Announces Brand Renewal for the Web3 Virtual World of Yay! With Concept Movie

 3 days ago
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022--

nanameue, Inc., a leading company of the democratization of social networking in Japan, announced its brand renewal for “Yay!”—the web3 virtual world where everyone can be exactly who they want to be—with a new concept video. This release comes at the same time as nanameue’s announcement for intended Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) participation, as the company looks to expand its mission of “Building Community with Science” through the formation of its own token economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005905/en/

The Virtual World “Yay!”

Yay! was started in January 2020 as a virtual world, with the concept of “providing a place where everyone can belong.” Over 5.5 million Yay! users get together with friends based on interests, enjoy group phone calls, and create new connections every day.

The Reason Behind Yay!’s Brand Renewal

Unlike other social media platforms where users primarily view the posts of influencers taking up all the spotlight, Yay! provides a community where everyone can be themselves, let loose, share what they like freely, and connect with other people about their unapologetic interests. In order to continue evolving as a flat-structured social environment rich in diversity, values, and expression, Yay! needs its community to be able to operate and grow autonomously.

Thus, nanameue is planning to sell NFTs and issue original tokens to be used on Yay! By doing so, the company aims to realize its truly sustainable virtual world where all its members can be themselves and enjoy every day.

nanameue has demonstrated its commitment to Yay! with this brand renewal, showcasing how its users can “find their interests and get connected in the new world with their virtual identities.”

With the ongoing update of the Yay! official website, logo, and app, the brand renewal will reflect just how richly filled the virtual world of Yay! is with the passions of a wide variety of users.

New Yay! Concept Video

In the Yay! concept video, a young woman in university waits to get on a train, and as soon as she opens the Yay! app, the inside of the train transforms into a microcosm of Yay!

It is delivered with the hip hop-based original song, “Lost in Yay! World” illustrating Yay! as a place for anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Concept Video of Yay!

Full Version (2 min 20 sec)

Short Version (30 sec)

About Yay!

“Providing a place where everyone can belong.” With this concept, Yay!, the new web3 based world where everyone can be exactly who they want to be, was released in January 2020, serving as a new virtual world for users to find their interests, get connected, and have fun making group calls and more.

Yay! Official Website: https://yay.space/

Download: https://yay.onelink.me/jqva/press

About nanameue

With the mission of “Building Community with Science,” nanameue operates Yay!, the new web3 based world where everyone can be exactly who they want to be. Since its release in January 2020, Yay! has been used by over 5.5 million users as a place where they can belong. Its users connect with each other based on shared interests, manage their own smaller communities, and can enjoy chatting on group calls while playing their favorite video games. In the steps ahead, nanameue is determined to form its own token economy within the Yay! community, bringing to life a truly sustainable virtual world. Doing so will create a diverse, tolerant, and autonomous community, and will allow all the users to enjoy their interests and be exactly who they want to be.

Official Website: https://nanameue.jp/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005905/en/

CONTACT: nanameue, Inc.

Sachiko Ishibashi

pr@nanameue.jp

KEYWORD: JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NFT SOCIAL MEDIA METAVERSE CRYPTOCURRENCY ENTERTAINMENT WEB3 ONLINE CONTENT MARKETING MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE INTERNET OTHER ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: nanameue, Inc.

PUB: 09/05/2022 10:00 AM/DISC: 09/05/2022 10:02 AM

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

