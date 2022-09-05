ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions 2022 season preview: What are fair expectations in Year 2?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: swindsor@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are joined by Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, and they break down everything...
The Spun

Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
Yardbarker

Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions

While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders “ready to go” in week one versus Lions

Miles Sanders said he will be “ready to go” for week one during a news conference Thursday when asked about his status (Jeff McLane on Twitter) More positive news for Sanders owners, as the running back has been battling a nagging hamstring injury for most of training camp. Sanders should see plenty of volume against a Detroit Lions defense that allowed 135.1 rushing yards per game, finishing 29th in the NFL in 2021.
CBS Detroit

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
AthlonSports.com

Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

