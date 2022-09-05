Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions 2022 season preview: What are fair expectations in Year 2?
• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Guest: Dave Birkett, Free Press Lions beat writer. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: swindsor@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are joined by Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, and they break down everything...
Former NFL QB Michael Vick tells Jackson State football team to 'be great' and 'enjoy the ride'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick spoke to the Jackson State football team before the opener vs. Florida A&M. The Tigers went on to a 59-3 win.
Drew Forbes: What the Lions are getting in their new OL
The Detroit Lions unexpectedly added another offensive lineman to the active roster when the team claimed Drew Forbes off the waiver wire on Monday. Forbes joins the Lions after being waived by the Cleveland Browns in some roster shuffling on that squad. Forbes joins the Lions and rejoins the man...
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks' finale: Players sing praises of team brass on cut day
After five grueling weeks of training camp — and five entertaining weeks of HBO's "Hard Knocks" documenting it every step of the way — the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster is set. The process of setting that roster was on full display in the final episode covering the Lions. Tuesday's show followed the path of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Campbell: 'I'm Ready to Unleash Hutch'
The Detroit Lions are ready to showcase their new young talent on the defensive side of the football.
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
Yardbarker
Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions
While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
fantasypros.com
Miles Sanders “ready to go” in week one versus Lions
Miles Sanders said he will be “ready to go” for week one during a news conference Thursday when asked about his status (Jeff McLane on Twitter) More positive news for Sanders owners, as the running back has been battling a nagging hamstring injury for most of training camp. Sanders should see plenty of volume against a Detroit Lions defense that allowed 135.1 rushing yards per game, finishing 29th in the NFL in 2021.
NFL・
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
CBS News
Philadelphia Eagles hoping addition of A.J. Brown will help against Detroit Lions
DETROIT (AP) — A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6. That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener. The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their...
Eagles-Lions injury news: Detroit could be without center Fank Ragnow for Week 1
Sunday’s season opener was supposed to feature two of the NFL’s top centers, but Detroit could be without Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow. Already without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who suffered a back injury, Ragnow could also be out as he was not on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s practice session.
Standing Room Only Crowd Expected for Lions' Season Opener
Ford Field will have a capacity crowd on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How many seats would Bears' proposed Arlington Heights stadium have?
At this point, the expectation is the Chicago Bears will be moving to the suburbs to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The city of Chicago is doing everything it can to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, but it seems like a long shot. The Bears will unveil...
AthlonSports.com
Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 4