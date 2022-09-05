ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

What to Watch podcast: Put up one more Good Fight for the final season premiere

On today's episode of the podcast, Matthew Fox returns to television with Last Light, relationships get (very) complicated on Wedding Season, and The Good Fight prepares to say goodbye. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus sharing new details about his on-set concussion and The Boys stars Erin Moriarty speaking out against online trolls.
General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava

Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge

Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).
What You Need To Know About Virgin River's Denny

"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons

One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Shows Off Wildly Impressive Singing Chops: VIDEO

Fans of Blue Bloods know Abigail Hawk can deliver in front of the camera in her role as Detective Abigail Baker. But few probably know just how talented the actress is. She might be hard at work behind the scenes filming the upcoming 13th season of Blue Bloods, but she took a little break from the set and shared another one of her talents with her more than 50,000 followers. Hawk showed off her singing chops in a wonderful performance shot in the quick clip.
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild

When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
