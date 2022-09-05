ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022

More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Agreements with property owners & AU needed before vacating Jefferson St.

ASHLAND — The Ashland Board of Revisions and Assessments will not move forward with vacating half of Jefferson Street until Ashland University and affected property owners come to agreements. Rick Ewing, vice president of operations and planning at Ashland University, said the plan is to vacate half of Jefferson...
ASHLAND, OH
Ashland streets to get 'rejuvenated' with $179K of pink liquid

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday approved the spending of $179,314 on a liquid meant to extend the life of newly paved roads. The money will buy 6,210 gallons of Reclamite, what the company calls an “asphalt rejuvenating agent,” that will be spread on portions of 48 roads throughout Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
Ashland City Council agrees to demolitions in Pump House District & Main St.

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council approved several demolitions on Tuesday that are to take place soon near the downtown area. Bartley and Bolin Inc. was hired to raze two vacant houses along East Third Street for $30,000. Ashland Mayor Matt Miller said the demolitions will begin soon, pending the removal of asbestos in one of the houses.
ASHLAND, OH
Ashland City Council approves of $60K worth of repairs to 1 of 13 water wells

ASHLAND — One of Ashland’s 13 water wells needs to be updated, city officials said Tuesday. The city’s water supply comes from wells located outside the city that pump water from underground sources. One of them, well #5 — located near Jerome Fork on the east side of the city — produces 1 million gallons every day.
ASHLAND, OH
WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Historic Schoenbrunn Village Comes Alive For The Annual Lantern Tour

Tour Historic Schoenbrunn Village lit with candlelight for the anticipated event: Autumn Lantern Tour Friday, September 16th & Saturday 17th. Visitors are welcome to carry a lantern to light their way as they travel through the village along the fall foliage and luminary-lined paths. Explore each cabin as you walk the candlelit path and immerse yourself in the traditional activities. Costumed volunteers will be demonstrating candle making, woodworking, sewing, corn grinding, butter churning, and more. Refreshments of warm apple cider and gingerbread will be given in the Schoolhouse for all guests.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast

Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
MARION, OH
Canton Woman Gets 20 to Life for January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two Canton residents charged with aggravated murder in the stabbing death of a city woman is going to prison for the next 20 years to life. 39-year-old Aja Lindsey entered guilty pleas to all the charges Wednesday in connection...
CANTON, OH
Galion man “called” back to auctioneering

GALION—Sam Baer loves to chant. The 34-year-old auctioneer – this year’s runner-up in the Ohio Auctioneers Championship Contest – is now working full-time in the business as an auctioneer/realtor for United Country Walton Realty & Auction Co. in Upper Sandusky. “I’m blessed with that talent, bid...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH

