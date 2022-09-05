ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Foley man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Scenic Highway

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday has claimed the life of a 48-year-old Foley man. Patrick Knox, 48, was killed in the crash that took place on Scenic Highway near Mile Marker 74, four miles east of Elberta. Knox was ejected from his motorcycle after...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Escambia County man receives 2 life sentences for killing stepson

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man will spend life in prison for the death of his stepson. James Blackmon Jr. received two life sentences in court Thursday morning for the death of Christopher Roan. Blackmon was convicted in July of premediated murder and attempted murder. The shooting happened...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#Medical Examiner
WEAR

Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County

BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
navarrenewspaper.com

Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night

Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man received a life sentence Thursday morning for the death of his infant son. Courtland Ahmad Freeman, was found guilty back in July by a jury for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Freeman was taking care of his 8-month-old son, CJ, in September of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy