Santa Rosa County deputies search for Bagdad carjacking suspects; 1 in custody
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search is on for potential suspects in relation to a carjacking that took place near Bagdad Park Tuesday. Santa Rosa County deputies searched a wide area Thursday afternoon for potentially three of four suspects involved in the carjacking of a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra.
2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle,...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday. Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.
Foley man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Scenic Highway
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin County Friday has claimed the life of a 48-year-old Foley man. Patrick Knox, 48, was killed in the crash that took place on Scenic Highway near Mile Marker 74, four miles east of Elberta. Knox was ejected from his motorcycle after...
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
Escambia County man receives 2 life sentences for killing stepson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man will spend life in prison for the death of his stepson. James Blackmon Jr. received two life sentences in court Thursday morning for the death of Christopher Roan. Blackmon was convicted in July of premediated murder and attempted murder. The shooting happened...
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
UPDATE: 16-year-old dies following drowning incident in Perdido Key
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old male died at the hospital following a drowning incident Saturday in Perdido Key, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Escambia County told Channel 3 that rescue officials were called to the incident near the Crab Trap restaurant on Perdido Key Drive around 2 p.m. Rescue...
Missing Escambia County man hasn't been seen for over a month
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for man who has been missing for over a month. The sheriff's office says Skippy Turberville, 46, was last seen on Aug. 5 on the 7100-block of Lillian Highway. He is considered missing and endangered. No further details were released. If...
Deputies investigating carjacking in Santa Rosa County
BAGDAD, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a carjacking Tuesday. It happened around noon at Bagdad Park. Deputies say a 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen as a result of the incident. An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office says Bagdad Elementary, which is in the area,...
Driver extricated from car after 4-vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash in Escambia County Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Palafox Street and Burgess Road. Escambia County Fire rescue says one driver was pulled from a vehicle after being trapped inside. The driver was...
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
Stopped a stolen car fleeing from SRSO Monday night
Three people face various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued and stopped a stolen car fleeing from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office into Okaloosa County Monday night. The car, a 2014 Honda Accord, had been reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach September 5th. An...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man received a life sentence Thursday morning for the death of his infant son. Courtland Ahmad Freeman, was found guilty back in July by a jury for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Freeman was taking care of his 8-month-old son, CJ, in September of...
Future of Fort Pickens Road repairs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Pickens Road repairs over the past sixteen years have added up to $50 million. The Superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore, Darrell Echols, says this level of spending is not sustainable long-term. They’re conducting a one million dollar feasibility study to find new methods to...
