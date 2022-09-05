Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla Chiu
clevelandfilm.com
Meet the Intern: Reniyha Barrett
My name is Reniyha Barrett, I go to Saint Martin de Porres High School located on the East side of Cleveland. My birthday is October 16th and I am soon to be 17 years old. I am a Junior and next year will be my last year in high school.
Best fast-food grilled chicken sandwich: We tried 8 varieties and ranked them worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh - We’ve all had moments in the fast-food drive-thru line when we debated sacrificing that fried delicious favorite for something a bit healthier. Should you gamble spending money on a grilled chicken sandwich that could end up being dry and tasteless?. Let’s face it, grilled chicken has...
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. Listed at $995,000, the house...
Jurassic Quest and other fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend
The sun is out less, and the nights are brisk; fall is coming. Summer might be coming to a close, but we still have a few things for you to get out and enjoy this weekend.
Busta Rhymes won’t perform at Blossom Music Center Wednesday
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The much-anticipated “New York State of Mind Tour” will be without two of its biggest stars when it stops at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday night. Live Nation has confirmed that Busta Rhymes -- named as an opening act for the tour headlined...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika has a big announcement!
The FOX 8 family is soon growing by one.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Man celebrates 105th birthday at Fairlawn assisted living facility
FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The staff and residents at The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn have some celebrating to do. Frank grew up in Barberton with his Slovenian parents, lived through the Great Depression and at 16, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. During his deployment out "west," he received...
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
WKYC
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
cityofmentor.com
FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!
Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
Ross Dress for Less opening up new store in NE Ohio
Those looking for budget-friendly clothing are going to have yet another option in Northeast Ohio when a new Ross Dress for Less opens this fall.
‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 37-year-old Cleveland man who raped three of his girlfriend’s daughters in a crime that nearly destroyed a family and added fuel to an already fiery political debate over abortion will spend the rest of his life in prison. Two of the girls, ages 10 and...
How a wolf escaped its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo revealed more details on how a Mexican gray wolf escaped its habitat Monday morning.
Cleveland Police search for missing 15-year-old girl who moved to area from Las Vegas
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who recently moved to the area from Las Vegas. Kotayana Bolden was last seen Monday in the 3700 block of Archwood Avenue. Her mother told police that ever since they moved here, her daughter...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
You can book a cheap flight from Akron to Vegas — but there are a few catches
Starting next month, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas from Akron-Canton Airport on a "low-fare, high flex" airline. On Oct. 6, Breeze Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from the Akron airport (CAK) to Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada (LAS), according to a news release.
