Kansas Regional Weather for 09/08/22

Warm weather continues for a few more days but the humidity stays low for Southeast Kansas. . Highs could reach the low 90s in parts of Kansas but lows will still be near 60 tonight. Otherwise look for plenty of sunshine. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 9/08/22

The mild weather continues for Northeast Oklahoma for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s from Grand Lake through Vinita. There’s a broad area of high pressure across the Western U-S. This is keeping our forecast dry and warm for now. It looks like this will begin to break down as we get into the weekend.
