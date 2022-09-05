ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking

PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
12NewsNow

Groves Police investigate after man shot in foot Tuesday night

GROVES, Texas — Police in Groves are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting sent one man to the hospital and one to jail. Groves officers were called to a gas station at Main Ave and Gulfway Dr at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot according to Sgt. John Hudson.
GROVES, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership

In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Groves Police Department
Port Arthur News

Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying large scale diesel fuel thieves

VIDOR — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a theft that occurred Saturday at approximately 7:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Terry in the South Vidor area. Assailants removed a large quantity of diesel out of heavy equipment that was staged on...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday

A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance

TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Buna man accused of stealing his own truck

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver, a 40-year-old Caucasian...
BUNA, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy