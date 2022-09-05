Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking
PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
Man tells police multiple people shot at him in Orange, gets arrested for public intoxication
ORANGE, Texas — A man who told police he was shot at by multiple people was arrested and now faces a misdemeanor and felony charge. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Orange Police responded to the 1400 block of 15th Street after receiving a call about shots being fired.
Investigators release name of 16-year-old girl found shot to death alongside Liberty County road
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have released the name of a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death alongside a Liberty County road. The body of Emily Rodriguez-Avila was found on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release. Her name was being withheld due to, "investigative considerations."
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Groves victim not cooperating with police after being shot in the foot
GROVES — A man who was shot Tuesday night near a Gulfway Drive convenience store is not cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said. The man police believe is the shooter was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the officers...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Single gunshot wound to head is cause of death in PA murder of young woman
PORT ARTHUR — A single gunshot wound to the head from a pistol is the cause of death in the murder of a young woman in Port Arthur, according to information Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The judge says the preliminary autopsy didn't indicate it was a close up shot, like against the head, based on the examination.
Groves Police investigate after man shot in foot Tuesday night
GROVES, Texas — Police in Groves are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting sent one man to the hospital and one to jail. Groves officers were called to a gas station at Main Ave and Gulfway Dr at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot according to Sgt. John Hudson.
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Texas Man Arrested for Stealing Own Car from Dealership
In a story that comes from a small town in East Texas, Buna. A Facebook status that was posted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department states that Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville reported that a vehicle was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had recently been serviced, but the service had not yet been paid for.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Suspected individuals identified over assault and robbery in Seguin
PORT ARTHUR — UPDATE: Police have identified all 5 of the suspects in an assault and robbery investigation. This comes after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Port Arthur. The assault and robbery took place at the Seguin Walmart parking lot. Seguin Police tell us:. At approximately 8:46pm on...
Port Arthur News
Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying large scale diesel fuel thieves
VIDOR — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a theft that occurred Saturday at approximately 7:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Terry in the South Vidor area. Assailants removed a large quantity of diesel out of heavy equipment that was staged on...
Port Arthur News
Fundraiser set up for 22-year-old victim of Monday killing in Port Arthur
A 22-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide that took place before daybreak in Port Arthur. Alondra Ceja-Navarro died from a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street in Port Arthur, Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said. Port Arthur Police are searching...
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of suspect who allegedly stabbed deputy
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police searching for shooter after woman found dead Monday
A female is dead, and Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect Monday following a fatal shooting before daybreak. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim was discovered in a vehicle after someone contacted the police station concerning the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday. “We are...
Port Arthur News
Police release pictures of victim’s tattoos to help identify homicide victim
Beaumont Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a homicide victim located in the 2100 block of Tyler Street. On Monday at 9:46 pm, officers responded to the 2100 block of Tyler in reference to a man found in a ditch. Officers located a deceased Hispanic...
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
kjas.com
Buna man accused of stealing his own truck
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got a report Friday, September 2, from Weaver Motors Inc. of Kirbyville that a car was missing from their property. The missing vehicle had been serviced recently, but the bill had not yet been paid. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver, a 40-year-old Caucasian...
L'Observateur
Aryan Circle Gang Leader Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Racketeering Violations
BEAUMONT, Texas –A Stratford, Missouri man has been sentenced for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations violations stemming from his membership in the white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jesse Paul Blankenship, 39, also known as JP, was convicted at trial on Nov....
16-year-old found shot to death on roadside in north Liberty County, deputies say
Authorities said they have identified the victim but will not be releasing her name due to her age, but her family has been notified.
KENS 5
‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects. The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas. The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia,...
12NewsNow
