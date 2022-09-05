Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz says he “gave up” on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “Whatever. Beat me.”
Nate Diaz has given up on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their main event clash at UFC 279. For the longest time, Diaz has been wanting to fight out his UFC contract but the promotion wasn’t willing to give him the fights he wanted. He then got booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he says he didn’t want and still doesn’t want.
Paulo Costa believes verbal altercation with Khamzat Chimaev “was just for show”: “He’s a fake gangster”
Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev got into a heated argument at the UFC Performance Institute earlier this week that almost turned into an all-out brawl. If you believe Chimaev, a fight was only avoided because his training partners held him back. According to Costa, the whole thing was just a show for the cameras.
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
Jake Shields claims “fake gangster” Khamzat Chimaev tried to start a fight with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI
Jake Shields has dubbed Khamzat Chimaev a fake gangster for confronting Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. The rise of Khamzat Chimaev has been well documented thus far and this weekend at UFC 279, he’ll attempt to take a step closer towards winning his first UFC title when he goes head to head with Nate Diaz.
Nate Diaz gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him out”
UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his win over Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul was first expected to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ pulled out. As a result, ‘The Chosen One’ stepped in on short notice for the headliner.
Dana White cancels UFC 279 press conference after “all hell broke loose” backstage: “This has never happened in the history of the company”
Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 press conference on Thursday. The event was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. local time but was running nearly 30 minutes late with no fighters in sight. White then took the podium and announced it was a ‘shit show’ backstage and instead of doing the press conference at once, the fighters would be brought out in pairs.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa forced to be separated at the UFC PI (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa were forced to be separated at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa shared a video on his YouTube channel of the altercation he had with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Costa in the video, spoke about what transpired saying:. “And (Chimaev)...
Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”
Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever. ‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.
UFC President Dana White responds to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago: “We were drinking”
UFC President Dana White is responding to rumors that he and Nate Diaz nearly went at it in a nightclub years ago. It was during an interview with ESPN that Nate Diaz revealed there was an incident which occurred between the UFC President and the fighter way back in 2014. Laughing, Diaz said he ‘almost beat up’ White during the altercation:
Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Nate Diaz and his team before UFC 279: “I have like 20 guys with me”
Khamzat Chimaev is open to fighting Nate Diaz and his entire team before they collide in the Octagon at UFC 279. In the past we have seen Diaz’s team get into it at pre-fight press conferences, most notably the water bottle incident when he was facing Conor McGregor. For Chimaev, he says he wants that to happen ahead of UFC 279, as he says he brought 20 guys with him ready to fight before Saturday if need be.
Kamaru Usman reveals Leon Edwards gave him a “20-minute nap” with head kick KO at UFC 278: “Immediately I come to, I’m in the ambulance”
Kamaru Usman has explained what happened when he was knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last month. For three years, Kamaru Usman sat at the top of the welterweight division as the king of the mountain. He turned back the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, establishing himself as one of the best 170-pounders of all-time in the process.
UFC Fighter Salaries: Kamaru Usman takes home top disclosed payout
Former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, took home the top disclosed payday from last month’s UFC 278 event. Usman, (20-2 MMA) received a flat $500,000 for his fifth round knockout loss at the hands of Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) who pocketed a $350,000 purse and earned himself the UFC welterweight title. Although neither headliner was to receive a win bonus, the welterweights probably shared in the pay-per-view profits.
Kevin Holland issues statement after backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev cancels the UFC 279 press conference
Kevin Holland has issued a statement after his backstage scuffle with Khamzat Chimaev forced Dana White to cancel today’s UFC 279 press conference. Holland participated in the event opposite his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez. Once finished fielding questions from the media, ‘Trailblazer’ and ‘D-Rod’ made their way backstage so the next set of fighters could come on.
Israel Adesanya claims there’s only one thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at: “Completely honest, threat meter six”
Israel Adesanya is claiming there’s only on thing that his UFC 281 opponent Alex Pereira is really good at. Yes, UFC 281 will see Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) in the middleweight main event on Saturday November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson slam the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off: “Diaz probably garnered the UFC somewhere between 500 million to a billion dollars”
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the UFC for not giving Nate Diaz a proper send-off. This Saturday night at UFC 279, Nate Diaz will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a blockbuster welterweight main event. For many months now fans have questioned whether or not this is the right route to go down for both men, especially with Diaz being set to compete in the last fight on his current UFC deal.
Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Kevin Holland calling him “wannabe street”: “Forget that last slap I gave you?”
Kevin Holland is very familiar with Khamzat Chimaev’s habit of getting in the faces of UFC athletes on fight week. Back in September of 2020, Chimaev accosted him at the UFC fighter hotel, getting physical with ‘Trailblazer’ over an Instagram comment about wearing masks. “He only does...
Nate Diaz says Conor McGregor trilogy is “for sure going to happen at some point”
Nate Diaz believes a trilogy with Conor McGregor will indeed happen. Diaz and McGregor originally fought at UFC 196, as the Stockton native replaced Rafael dos Anjos on short notice. Diaz went on to shock the world as he submitted the Irishman. The pair would later have their rematch at UFC 202, with McGregor winning a decision in a back-and-forth war.
Daniel Cormier explains why he has an issue with Tony Ferguson moving up to welterweight and fighting Li Jingliang at UFC 279
Daniel Cormier, UFC commentator, is explaining why he has an issue with Tony Ferguson moving up to welterweight. It will be Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) vs Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA) this coming Saturday, September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main welterweight bout will see Ferguson, 38, attempting to recover from a four fight losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’s’ latest knockout loss came in May of this year against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) in a lightweight bout.
