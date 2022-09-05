Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor receives 2nd failed inspection grade in 2 years

Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
The Post and Courier
'Rent is too high,' residents tell Charleston County at affordable housing meetings
Charleston County's ambitious plans to spend tens of millions of dollars to tackle housing affordability are coming into focus, although many details are yet to be decided. Some money has already been put to work buying vacant homes from the county's housing authority to renovate for new homeowners, and creating a home-repair program for elderly people with modest incomes.
iheart.com
Recent violence could prompt harsher penalties for Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Downtown Charleston businesses that violate potential new protocols in the city’s late-night establishment ordinance could be forced to close earlier. These streets were packed with bar-goers this past Saturday, and city leaders say those crowds are ultimately in the hands of the bars they patronize....
abcnews4.com
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, who has been missing for 51 years. On August 23, 1971, Melissa was 21 months old when she was abducted by someone claiming to...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. school board approves use of referendum savings for new HQ roof
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School Board voted unanimously Sept. 6 to authorize over $2 million in spending to replace the roof of the J.B. Beck Administration and Education Center, which is the headquarters of the Georgetown County School District. Savings from the district's 2016 bond referendum, which raised...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Charles S. Way
The life of Charles S. Way Jr., who died this week at 84, embodied the Biblical imperative that to whom much is given, much is expected. His family, his community and his state will miss him. Mr. Way’s formidable business skills helped establish The Beach Co. as one of South...
Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
The Post and Courier
Horry-Georgetown Technical College sees highest enrollment in its 56-year history
MYRTLE BEACH — More than 8,400 students signed up for classes at Horry-Georgetown Technical College this fall, the largest enrollment since it was founded in 1966. The state’s fourth-largest technical college has seen many changes since its first year when the first class of 123 students walked through the doors of Building 200 on the Conway campus located off of U.S. 501.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
The Post and Courier
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES are required to be registered with the Office of the South Carolina S…. Invitation for Bids #2032 For Roof Replacement and Exterior Wall Remediation Plum Island Was…. Dog. Cocker Spaniel ACA: 2liver/white(1M/. Cocker Spaniel ACA: 2liver/white(1M/1F), 1Choc Merle(M), 1black/grey merle(F).Male $1200, Fe…. Legal. KIAWAH ISLAND BOARD OF ZONING...
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
live5news.com
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
Charleston City Paper
Downtown resource center for the impoverished debuts
The City of Charleston has a new one-stop resource center on Meeting Street for individuals and families who are chronically homeless or at risk of becoming homeless called the Hope Center. Since opening June 6, the center has helped 101 households by providing free laundry, shower and mail services, a...
The Post and Courier
Kiawah, Seabrook islands get ER and specialty care with MUSC clinic
JOHNS ISLAND — For Chris Gibson, the grassy field off Seabrook Island Road looks like a physical therapy clinic where he can also continue the boxing classes that help with his Parkinson's disease. "The exercise is my medicine," said Gibson, who splits his time between homes on Kiawah Island...
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
