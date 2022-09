ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old man.

Lamarcus Turner was last seen at the residence 942 Washington St in southwest Atlanta.

Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Atlanta Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

