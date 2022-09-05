Football is back, and so are Philadelphia’s beloved Eagles. This is the moment this city has been impatiently waiting for since the shellacking the Birds took at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Since then, Howie Roseman has not left the lab, engineering this team into one of the favorites to win the NFC after just one offseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO