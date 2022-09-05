ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions Week 1 Crowd News

There's some pretty significant buzz around Detroit heading into the 2022 NFL season. According to team insider Dave Birkett, the Lions have already sold out their Week 1 home-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time the Detroit organization has sold standing room tickets for a non-Thanksgiving Day...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Eagles GM reveals huge NFL Draft regret

It’s not uncommon for NFL executives, coaches, and decision-makers to have regrets about their NFL Draft decisions, and this week Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed one of his biggest ones, and it relates to two current NFL wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson. During an appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions

While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
Michael Jackson
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Eagles' 2022 hype video is here, and it's glorious

Folks, it's that time of year. Football begins Thursday night. The Eagles kick the season off on Sunday afternoon. And the hype video has dropped. The Eagles have a long history of epic season-opening hype videos, and this year's is another masterclass is voiceover and editing expertise. Instead of opting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Lions: Three must-play props for Week 1

Football is back, and so are Philadelphia’s beloved Eagles. This is the moment this city has been impatiently waiting for since the shellacking the Birds took at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Since then, Howie Roseman has not left the lab, engineering this team into one of the favorites to win the NFC after just one offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will undoubtedly be important to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are counting on Hurts to continue to show improvement in 2022, as the franchise has big aspirations this season. However, Hurts isn’t quite the Eagles’ X-factor in 2022. The Eagles’ X-factor is one player who doesn’t seem […] The post Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses.

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

