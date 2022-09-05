Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Lions Week 1 Crowd News
There's some pretty significant buzz around Detroit heading into the 2022 NFL season. According to team insider Dave Birkett, the Lions have already sold out their Week 1 home-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time the Detroit organization has sold standing room tickets for a non-Thanksgiving Day...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks' finale: Players sing praises of team brass on cut day
After five grueling weeks of training camp — and five entertaining weeks of HBO's "Hard Knocks" documenting it every step of the way — the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster is set. The process of setting that roster was on full display in the final episode covering the Lions. Tuesday's show followed the path of...
Stephen A. Smith Walked Off the 'First Take' Set After Mad Dog Picked the Cowboys to Make the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Mad Dog picks the Cowboys to make the Super Bowl and Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it.
Eagles GM reveals huge NFL Draft regret
It’s not uncommon for NFL executives, coaches, and decision-makers to have regrets about their NFL Draft decisions, and this week Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed one of his biggest ones, and it relates to two current NFL wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson. During an appearance...
Yardbarker
Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions
While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Eagles at Lions in Week 1
The Eagles are just four days away from kicking off their season opener at the Lions, and if you’re not in the Philadelphia area, 506 Sports has you covered. The Birds will kick the regular season off on Fox, and if you’re in the Philadelphia, Dallas, or New York City area, you’ll get the Eagles and Detroit.
Standing Room Only Crowd Expected for Lions' Season Opener
Ford Field will have a capacity crowd on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Eagles' 2022 hype video is here, and it's glorious
Folks, it's that time of year. Football begins Thursday night. The Eagles kick the season off on Sunday afternoon. And the hype video has dropped. The Eagles have a long history of epic season-opening hype videos, and this year's is another masterclass is voiceover and editing expertise. Instead of opting...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers. 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
Yardbarker
Eagles vs. Lions: Three must-play props for Week 1
Football is back, and so are Philadelphia’s beloved Eagles. This is the moment this city has been impatiently waiting for since the shellacking the Birds took at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Since then, Howie Roseman has not left the lab, engineering this team into one of the favorites to win the NFC after just one offseason.
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James, rapper Drake sued for $10M over rights to 'Black Ice' hockey documentary, per report
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, along with rappers Drake and Future, are reportedly being sued by former National Basketball Players Association executive director Billy Hunter for $10 million, according to Carl Campanile and Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post. Hunter is allegedly seeking a portion of the profits...
Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts will undoubtedly be important to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are counting on Hurts to continue to show improvement in 2022, as the franchise has big aspirations this season. However, Hurts isn’t quite the Eagles’ X-factor in 2022. The Eagles’ X-factor is one player who doesn’t seem […] The post Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
