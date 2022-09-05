ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) After filling vacant seats, Casper City Council to vote on wind energy project agreement and more Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council is expected to conduct candidate interviews and appoint two new members to fill seats vacated by former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August due to moving to new residences outside of the wards they represented.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Humphrey, McIntosh selected to fill vacant seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council interviewed candidates who applied to fill vacant seats left by the resignations of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the boundaries of the wards they represented.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Natrona County, WY
Government
County
Natrona County, WY
Natrona County, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Government
oilcity.news

City Council selects Bruce Knell to step in as new Casper vice mayor

CASPER, Wyo. — In a straw poll vote on Tuesday, the Casper City Council nominated Councilmember Bruce Knell to serve as vice mayor after the resignation of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel. Mayor Ray Pacheco is expected to appoint Knell to the position of vice mayor based on the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Reform#Lawmakers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Revenue Committee#Natrona#Teton
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper

Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Coleman, Shambaugh

Cathy Jo Coleman, age 60, of Casper, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born on November 19, 1961, in Midland, Maryland, to the Rev. Gary William and Mary JoAnn Coleman. Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother who could strike up conversations with...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New greenhouse classroom taking root at Park Elementary School in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Plants and produce will soon be growing on a spot once covered by a slab of cracked asphalt at Park Elementary School in central Casper. A new greenhouse currently under construction will be the third of its kind in Casper’s elementary schools, according to LeAnn Miller, director of project management at Fresh Foods WY/Casper Community Greenhouse Project.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy