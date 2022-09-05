Read full article on original website
(VIDEO) After filling vacant seats, Casper City Council to vote on wind energy project agreement and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council is expected to conduct candidate interviews and appoint two new members to fill seats vacated by former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August due to moving to new residences outside of the wards they represented.
Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Kevin Christopherson for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Humphrey, McIntosh selected to fill vacant seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council interviewed candidates who applied to fill vacant seats left by the resignations of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the boundaries of the wards they represented.
City Council selects Bruce Knell to step in as new Casper vice mayor
CASPER, Wyo. — In a straw poll vote on Tuesday, the Casper City Council nominated Councilmember Bruce Knell to serve as vice mayor after the resignation of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel. Mayor Ray Pacheco is expected to appoint Knell to the position of vice mayor based on the...
Casper-area governments seeking $1.99M for impacts from first phase of proposed wind farm project
CASPER, Wyo. — Local governments are planning to request $1.99 million in assistance to offset costs they anticipate occurring should a proposed wind farm project north of Casper move forward. In July, the Natrona County Commission approved a conditional use permit needed for the Anticline Wind LLC and Enyo...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/31/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Commission approves Wyoming Downs horse race betting in three locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Commission has approved applications for Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live, historic, and simulcast horse racing at three establishments. The commission took up the resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. Between four and 10 machines would be installed...
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Casper mayor declares Hunger Action Month with one in six Wyoming children unsure when next meal will come
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, people with the Food Bank of Wyoming and local partners with the Salvation Army, Helping Hands Community Services at Radius Church and the First Church of the Nazarene attended the City Council meeting to help call attention to hunger issues in the community. Mayor...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Double-homicide charges against Luke Young advance to District Court; bond held at $1 million cash only
CASPER, Wyo. — The double-homicide case against Luke Thomas Young will advance to Natrona County District Court. Young had his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 8. Young faces two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin on...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
Natrona Suicide Prevention Task Force inviting community to ‘Breaking the Silence Walk’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is inviting the community to the annual “Breaking the Silence Walk” that will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The “Breaking the Silence Walk” is a way...
Obituaries: Coleman, Shambaugh
Cathy Jo Coleman, age 60, of Casper, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. She was born on November 19, 1961, in Midland, Maryland, to the Rev. Gary William and Mary JoAnn Coleman. Cathy was a loving mother and grandmother who could strike up conversations with...
New greenhouse classroom taking root at Park Elementary School in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Plants and produce will soon be growing on a spot once covered by a slab of cracked asphalt at Park Elementary School in central Casper. A new greenhouse currently under construction will be the third of its kind in Casper’s elementary schools, according to LeAnn Miller, director of project management at Fresh Foods WY/Casper Community Greenhouse Project.
Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October
CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 2
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 2 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) at...
