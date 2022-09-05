ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests

CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Kosciusko, MS
Kosciusko, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
breezynews.com

A Little Horseplay Tuesday in Attala

2:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police removed a trespasser from Kangaroo on Hwy 12. 3:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting items stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Weatherly St. 6:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police along with Animal Control responded to reports of a...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kosciusko Pd Ems#Kpd
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba

6:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Kosciusko Road. 7:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Western Motel on Holland Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County

In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WTOK-TV

Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
FOREST, MS
WLBT

Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
breezynews.com

Rate increase coming to City of Kosciusko garbage pickup

Trash pickup will cost Kosciusko residents a bit more beginning in October. The Board of Aldermen approved an increase of $2.50 in the city’s 2022 budget. That makes the total price $22.50. Mayor Tim Kyle said the rate increase for customers is due to rate increases from Waste Management.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Disturbances in Attala News

On Tuesday at 6:30pm, officers were requested to Attala Road 4157 for a welfare check. At 7:15pm, officers were requested to a residence on Hwy 12 east where the caller reported a person that was there in violation of a restraining order. At 7:38pm, EMS was requested for a mental patient.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man

DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
CLAY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy