breezynews.com
A Possible Overdose and a Disturbance in Attala News
On Wednesday at 4:34pm, officers and EMS were requested to a home on Arrowhead for a possible overdose. At 9:04pm, officers were requested to Campbell’s for a disturbance between residents.
breezynews.com
Assault, Prison Contraband, and Many DUIs in Leake and Attala Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ERVING, 36, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Failure to Give Signal Petit Larceny, No Driver’s License, KPD. Bond $10,000, $1,100, $300, $1,300, $940. TERRAH L FLOWERS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A. JULIE B GILES, 31, of...
breezynews.com
Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake
GEORGE H ASHFORD, 48, of Eupora, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500. JASON S BERRY, 45, of Prentiss, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000. LAKINLEY BOYD, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. WALTER B...
Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
Mississippi man who reportedly took ex-girlfriend, 8-month-old child hostage arrested after two-day manhunt
A Mississippi man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was taken into custody after a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster of Lexington was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without...
wtva.com
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
wcbi.com
Woman accused of setting her house on fire after argument with boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman is accused of setting her house on fire after an argument with her boyfriend. This is what the house looked like minutes after the call went out Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened on Highway 9, just...
breezynews.com
A Little Horseplay Tuesday in Attala
2:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police removed a trespasser from Kangaroo on Hwy 12. 3:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting items stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Weatherly St. 6:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police along with Animal Control responded to reports of a...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
kicks96news.com
A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba
6:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Kosciusko Road. 7:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Western Motel on Holland Avenue.
wcbi.com
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
breezynews.com
Cases Dismissed After Evidence Tampering in Leake County
In Leake County, the district attorney says some people guilty of crimes will walk free after a former sheriff’s deputy admitted he tampered with evidence. D-A Steven Kilgore says all cases originating in the sheriff’s office dating back to 2019 have been re-examined and 31 indicted cases have been dismissed and other cases have been closed. Most of those were drug cases. Kilgore says he can’t comment on how the evidence was tampered with because there’s still an open investigation.
WTOK-TV
Three arrested after drug bust in Neshoba County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people were arrested in Neshoba County in connection with a drug bust. William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves into the Neshoba County Sheriff’s office on Friday, Sept. 2. Their warrants stemmed from an August 17th search warrant executed by deputies at a...
WLBT
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
WLBT
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
breezynews.com
Rate increase coming to City of Kosciusko garbage pickup
Trash pickup will cost Kosciusko residents a bit more beginning in October. The Board of Aldermen approved an increase of $2.50 in the city’s 2022 budget. That makes the total price $22.50. Mayor Tim Kyle said the rate increase for customers is due to rate increases from Waste Management.
breezynews.com
Multiple Disturbances in Attala News
On Tuesday at 6:30pm, officers were requested to Attala Road 4157 for a welfare check. At 7:15pm, officers were requested to a residence on Hwy 12 east where the caller reported a person that was there in violation of a restraining order. At 7:38pm, EMS was requested for a mental patient.
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals captured man accused of killing Clay County man
DALLAS COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals say a wanted man from Clay County is in custody. Dallas County, AL deputies captured and arrested Edward Bush, Jr. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement accused him of killing his cousin and shooting his brother in Greenwood on the night of August 30th....
