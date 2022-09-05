ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Blue Collar Sinner
3d ago

Robert does want to def.und the police and wants to disarm law abiding citizens. We have the receipts and as usual the media is running cover for the dem. Why don't they ever call out Robert when he lies?

Bruce Curatola
3d ago

No self respecting Texan votes democrat at any level! We really need an independent Texas. Support state candidates that have pledge to allow a vote on TEXIT in 2023.

Roger Shields
3d ago

Abbott has already spent 13 million dollars of Texans money busing migrants to other states; meanwhile, here in Texas we are already losing power!!!

fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
anjournal.com

Gov. Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along

As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.The free rides given to migrants to travel to sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and now Chicago have cost the state $12.7 million so far. Abbott has provided voluntary trips to 8,900 migrants so far, according to his office. Those trips ...
wbap.com

Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
focushillsboro.com

Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!

Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

