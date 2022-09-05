Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover potential new melanoma treatment, giving hope to patients
HMRI and University of Newcastle researchers have discovered that treating patients who have late-stage treatment resistant melanoma with a combination of two existing drugs significantly increases their survival times. Led by Professor Nikola Bowden and Dr. Andre van der Westhuizen from HMRI's Drug Repurposing and Medicines Research program, the project's...
MedicalXpress
Could there soon be a nasal spray to help prevent COVID-19 infection?
The possibility of a mouth wash or nasal spray to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections and its variants is being investigated by scientists at QUT, Griffith University and Xiamen University in China. The concept is based on cold atmospheric plasma (CAP), an ionized gas that has several...
MedicalXpress
How a single protein could unlock age-related vision loss
Research led by Sanford Burnham Prebys professor Francesca Marassi, Ph.D., is helping to reveal the molecular secrets of macular degeneration, which causes almost 90% of all age-related vision loss. The study, published recently in the Biophysical Journal, describes the flexible structure of a key blood protein involved in macular degeneration and other age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's and atherosclerosis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Two new trials find no link between vitamin D supplements and reduced risk of COVID-19
Two large clinical trials published by The BMJ today show that boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or COVID-19. Vitamin D metabolites have long been recognized to support innate immune responses to respiratory viruses and bacteria, and...
MedicalXpress
Artificial Intelligence tool could reduce common drug side effects
Research led by the University of Exeter and Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, published in Age and Ageing, assessed a new tool designed to calculate which medicines are more likely to experience adverse anticholinergic effects on the body and brain. These complications can occur from many -prescription and over-the-counter drugs which affects the brain by blocking a key neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Many medicines, including some bladder medications, anti-depressants, medications for stomach and Parkinson's disease have some degree of anticholinergic effect. They are commonly taken by older people.
MedicalXpress
Finding what drives the spread of a severe parasitic disease in Eastern Africa
A newly funded Tropical Medicine Research Center at The Ohio State University will study factors that drive transmission and spread of visceral leishmaniasis, a serious parasitic disease in Eastern Africa that is fatal without treatment. Ohio State received will operate the center, which will focus on understanding multiple factors contributing...
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Study finds damage in the lungs of chronic e-cigarette users
Chronic use of e-cigarettes, commonly known as vaping, can result in progressive small airway obstruction and asthma-like symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains, according to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). In the first study to microscopically evaluate the pulmonary tissue of e-cigarette users for chronic disease, the team found in a small sample of patients fibrosis and damage in the small airways, similar to the chemical inhalation damage to the lungs typically seen in soldiers returning from overseas conflicts who had inhaled mustard or similar types of noxious gases. The study was published in New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
MedicalXpress
Stimulation of the vagus nerve strengthens the communication between the stomach and the brain
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a...
MedicalXpress
Researchers use stem cells to investigate liver damage from the Ebola virus
The Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then, there have been periodic outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), mostly in Africa, resulting in 13,700 deaths worldwide. EVD is highly contagious with close contact and is often fatal....
MedicalXpress
Cold physical plasma kills coronaviruses
A Greifswald research team from the Center of Excellence ZIK plasmatis at the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Science and Technology e.V. (INP) was able to demonstrate for the first time in laboratory experiments the inactivation of coronaviruses by physical plasma. The new method promises innovative therapies for the current pandemic and other infectious diseases.
MedicalXpress
Somatostatin neurons cooperate in the cerebral cortex
The brain's cerebral cortex is made up of distinct regions involved in myriad processes, from sensory perception to cognitive functions like memory, attention, and decision-making. University of Pittsburgh neuroscience researchers have found that the properties of one neuron subtype—somatostatin neurons—are specialized in different subregions of the cortex. The...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
MedicalXpress
Vaccination for HIV shows promise in rhesus macaques
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. has developed a vaccine for HIV that shows promise in rhesus macaques. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes the approach they took in developing the new vaccine and how well it worked when tested in monkeys.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies key protein that drives rheumatoid arthritis damage
Scientists have identified a protein known as sulfatase-2 that plays a critical role in the damage caused by rheumatoid arthritis. A chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own joint tissues, rheumatoid arthritis affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans. Published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology,...
MedicalXpress
Video: How is peripheral artery disease diagnosed?
Peripheral artery disease affects 8–10 million people in the U.S., most over age 65. But it also affects younger people who have additional risk factors, such as diabetes, smoking, obesity and high blood pressure. Also, 30% of Black Americans will develop peripheral artery disease, compared to 20% each from non-Hispanic white, Hispanic or Native American backgrounds.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
MedicalXpress
Researchers have identified antibodies that may eliminate the need for repeated booster vaccinations
A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University has demonstrated that antibodies isolated from the immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients are effective in neutralizing all known strains of the virus, including the delta and the omicron variants. According to the researchers, this discovery may eliminate the need for repeated booster vaccinations and strengthen the immune system of populations at risk.
MedicalXpress
New study suggests ketamine may be an effective treatment for children with ADNP syndrome
Results of a small, but unique research study, led by researchers from the Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Mount Sinai and published online in Human Genetics and Genomic Advances, suggest that low-dose ketamine is generally safe, well-tolerated and effective to treat clinical symptoms in children diagnosed with ADNP syndrome (also known as Helsmoortel-VanDerAa syndrome), a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the activity dependent neuroprotective protein (ADNP) gene.
Comments / 0