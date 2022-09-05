Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call out Turner for His Bad Gameplay
Matthew Turner frequently judges other houseguests for playing bad games in 'Big Brother 24,' but fans believe that he is the one who is playing poorly.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Players Plan to Turn the Jury Against Michael and Brittany
Two 'Big Brother 24' houseguests plotted Michael and Brittany's demise on Thursday, Sept. 1, and their plan includes throwing them under the bus to the jury members.
Gabby Kicks One Guy Out, Sleeps With Another during ‘The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites'
“Fantasy Suites” week went very differently for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Season 19 of the show has been the first of the franchise to feature two women looking for husbands. And in week 9, it was time for both...
‘The Bachelorette’ Fantasy Suites: Reality Steve Calls Out ‘Producer-Driven’ Erich and Gabby Conflict
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got into a tense conflict during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Fantasy Suites. Did production push it?
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires
Taylor Hale's famous karma might come around to infect Brittany Hoopes' game during week nine of 'Big Brother 24' on CBS.
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Fantasy Suites Fail! Zach Freaks Out after Rachel Hurts Him on ‘The Bachelorette’
Rachel Recchia’s guy Zach had an epic meltdown during part two of The Bachelorette’s fantasy suites episodes. On Tuesday’s night’s show, fans rejoined Rachel and Gabby Windey’s two-woman journey to find their husbands. While Rachel had enjoyed idyllic overnights with her dudes Aven and Tino...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
'Claim to Fame': Logan Teases Duet With Cousin Jason Aldean and TV Future
Logan Crosby, cousin of Jason Aldean, made it to the final two of "Claim to Fame" but narrowly missed out on the win to Keke Palmer's sister Loreal.
‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Says Producers Gave ‘Little Hints’ Not to Target Joseph
Terrance Higgins looks back at Dyre Fest and targeting Joseph Abdin. He realizes something about his diary room sessions.
‘General Hospital’ Cast Stunned by Surprise Return of Chloe Lanier as Nelle: “NO WAY”
Port Charles’ favorite antagonist is coming back. After two years, General Hospital is reviving Chloe Lanier’s character, Nelle, who we last saw plunging to her death (or so we thought). The actress will be making her short-term return to the ABC soap opera the week of Sept. 5.
Bachelorette Fans Angry After ABC Drops Major Spoiler During Commercial Break
Johnny DePhillipo said goodbye to Gabby on The Bachelorette last night, but unfortunately, this did not come as a surprise to many viewers. In a Bachelor in Paradise promo aired during The Bachelorette broadcast, Johnny appeared front-and-center on the beach. This reveal might have gone over well with fans if it hadn't dropped prior to Gabby and Johnny's ill-fated date. After Johnny admitted he couldn't see himself getting "to an engagement in the next week or so" and parted ways with Gabby, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun (and express their anger) at ABC for this flub:
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Douglas Should Live With Thomas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans think it was kind of Hope and Liam to take Douglas in for so long, but at this point, they want Douglas back with Thomas.
Deacon and Nikki Reunite in a Special B&B/Y&R Crossover!
Back in July, there was some buzz about Sean Kanan bringing his character of Deacon Sharpe from THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL over to sister soap THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, and while the actor joked about it, he also made it seem like it wasn’t in the cards.
3 Things ‘Big Brother 24’ Missed About Kyle Getting Exposed
Kyle Capener was exposed for racist gameplay, but the episode left out these moments from 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Taylor is More Genuine Than Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans recently discussed Taylor and Brooke's tension and their battle for Ridge — and many fans took to debating who is more genuine: Taylor or Brooke?
