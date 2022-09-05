ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine

By Will Stewart for MailOnline
 3 days ago

A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin.

Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war.

He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for multiple murders when he joined the pro-Putin Wagner private army and was posted to the frontline in Ukraine.

A report said he was 'quickly liquidated' after joining the war effort.

Putin has been accused of recruiting in Russian jails and offering to quash the sentences of murderers, rapists and other serious criminals.

Five-time murderer Ivan Neparatov who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin
Chess-playing killer and ruthless gang leader Neparatov was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage (pictured) by Putin
Putin (pictured at a falconry today) has been accused of recruiting in Russian jails and offering to quash the sentences of murderers, rapists and other serious criminals

Critics say they are 'cannon fodder' and there are indications of a high death rate.

Chess-playing killer and ruthless gang leader Neparatov was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by Putin.

He posthumously received another order 'for blood and courage' from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

He had been serving his jail term at bleak strict regime penal colony No. 6 in Pskov region for murders committed by him and his gang who wore police uniforms and masks.

He had been imprisoned with eight of his gang for a campaign of murder and terror.

He had been serving his jail term at bleak strict regime penal colony No. 6 in Pskov region for murder charges
He posthumously received another order 'for blood and courage' from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic

A female victim was strangled in a robbery, while a man was stabbed 88 times.

He was also convicted of kidnapping and robbery.

His death certificate shows he was killed in early August in Artemovsk, Donetsk region by a 'gunshot explosive shrapnel penetrating wound to the head'.

Olga Romanova, of Russia Behind Bars, said in some prisons up to 20 per cent of the jail populations have been recruited.

'Approximately 20% of the prison population is recruited - if there are 1,300 people in prison, 300 are recruited,' she said.

'They are not taken out all at once.

'They take out several squads of 50-60 people at a time.'

The convicts are given two weeks cursory training before being sent to the frontline to take on the Ukrainian army.

Mr.Smallz
3d ago

This message is for Putin you sir are the utmost vile person for decorating a five-time murderer you make me sick and if you and your fellow comrades ever decide to try to step across the water I will be there to stop you

Sandee Jaime
3d ago

So after Putin uses up all male prisoners, he will go on to the female prisoners and then recruite children ...sounds like he may be getting a bit desperate.🤔

Holly McWilliams
3d ago

Harbor no illusions. The only life sacred to Putin is his own. Everything else is expendable as long as it gets him one step closer to anything he wants.It's past time for him to go.

