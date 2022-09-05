Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
Chilean voters reject leftist constitution
Chileans reject a new proposed constitution in what would have been the world’s most progressive legislature. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how this historic vote deals a major blow to the country’s leftist president and leaves the country’s future uncertain. Sept. 8, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bolivian coca farmers march on capital, burn disputed market
LA PAZ, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thousands of coca farmers marched into the Bolivian capital of La Paz on Thursday and set ablaze to what they claimed was an illegal new market for the leaf.
U.K. prime minister says Britain has ‘grown and flourished’ under Queen Elizabeth’s reign
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the nation after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Truss said, “Our country has grown and flourished” under the Queen’s reign, and “we must come together as a people to support” King Charles III.Sept. 8, 2022.
U.S. military is developing plans to open a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia
The U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East and Iran is developing plans to open a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia, according to three U.S. defense officials familiar with the plans. The facility will test new technologies to combat the growing threat from unmanned drones, and it...
Cuba: U.S. keeping the country on terror list is 'illegitimate' and 'immoral'
Cuba’s deputy foreign minister accused the Biden administration of acting immorally, illegitimately and unfairly by keeping Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, claiming it has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism by the United States for more than 60 years. Carlos Fernández de Cossio said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Africa sends cheetahs to India, Mozambique to grow dwindling population
South Africa is flying cheetahs to Mozambique and India in an effort to reintroduce the spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Indian officials say the move will aid global cheetah conservation efforts since their range across parts of Africa is limited.Sept. 8, 2022.
NBC News
459K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1