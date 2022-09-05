Saints first-round tackle Trevor Penning has a chance to return this season following foot surgery, per report

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
NFL・
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
CBS Sports
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday
Brightwell (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Brightwell was sidelined for the Giants' second preseason contest but returned to action for the finale and will be good to go for the regular-season opener. The second-year return man is expected to operate as a depth running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he'll get most of his snaps on special teams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan react to 49ers' starting QB not being voted one of six team captains for 2022 season
For the past three years, the starting quarterback in San Francisco has been voted one of the team's captains heading into the season. That streak, however, ended this year when Trey Lance's teammates didn't vote him as one of the 49ers' six captains for 2022. When the 49ers announced their...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
CBS Sports
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jihad Ward: Submits another full practice
Ward (undisclosed) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ward suffered an unspecified injury in mid-August, but he has submitted back-to-back full practices and will likely be available to make his Giants debut in Week 1. The veteran defensive end was a solid rotational player with both Baltimore in 2020 and Jacksonville in 2021 and will look to serve a similar role with New York in 2022.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Dealing with hamstring issue
Jones was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones made just one appearance during exhibition season, otherwise missing time due to undisclosed injuries. The rookie third-round pick made it back to the field Monday, but Wednesday's practice report revealed the nature of his current health concern. Jones has two days to potentially get in some work, at which point the Bears may give him a designation for Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
CBS Sports
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Heads back to minors
The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Even though the righty-hitting Johnson started in the outfield in each of the last three games during a lefty-heavy part of the Giants' schedule, San Francisco didn't have room for him on the roster with the team in need of extra relief arm following Tuesday's bullpen day. Luis Ortiz was called up from Triple-A to replace Johnson on the 28-man active roster.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Not cleared for baseball activities
Carpenter (foot) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that showed healing, but he hasn't yet been cleared to resume baseball activities, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. Carpenter has been sidelined with a broken foot for just under a month, but he didn't require surgery to address the issue. Although he's improving, his foot isn't yet healed to the point where he's able to resume baseball activities. The 36-year-old is slated to undergo another X-ray in 10-to-14 days, but he's running out of time to return during the regular season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Estimated as limited participant
Shepard (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants didn't hold a traditional practice Thursday, so Shepard will be listed as limited for the second day in a row after his reps were capped during Wednesday's session. Shepard will look to upgrade to full activity Friday, which would bode well for his chances of being cleared to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Could return this season
Rendon (wrist) has been participating in defensive drills and hitting in the batting cage, opening the door to a possible return by the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was thought to be done for the campaign when he underwent right wrist surgery...
MLB・
