ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Sheetz cuts diesel prices to show appreciation for truck drivers

By Alexandra Weaver
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b003Y_0himnGFh00

UPDATE, SEPT. 6 2:15 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a press release on Tuesday, Sheetz announced the same promotion, but with diesel prices at $4.49 a gallon.

ORIGINAL, SEPT. 5, 7:20 A.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is celebrating truck drivers with reduced diesel prices starting on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 and lasting through the end of the month.

Although Truck Driver Appreciation Week only spans from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, Sheetz is dropping its diesel fuel prices to $4.87 a gallon or lower through Sept. 30 at all 654 Sheetz stores that have diesel fuel pumps.

In a press release about the promotion sent on Sunday, Sheetz President & CEO Travis Sheetz said, “Truck drivers are the backbone of this country. As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

The announcement comes as diesel prices averaged $5.068 per gallon nationally as of Sept. 5, according to AAA , and $5.104 per gallon in West Virginia.

One year ago, diesel was $3.294 per gallon nationally and $3.246 in West Virginia, according to AAA data.

Starting on Sept. 11 and lasting through Sept. 30, truck drivers can also get a free meal of their choice of any half Made-to-Order(R) sub, bag of “fryz” and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink through the Sheetz Mobile App using the code “TRUCKYEAH”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Found: Alligator, drugs, guns, money. But where’s the tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YourErie

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
YourErie

Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Sheetz President#Aaa
YourErie

Motorcyclist injured after hitting parked car overnight in Lawrence Park

One person is injured after crashing their motorcycle in Lawrence Park overnight. It happened in the 800 block of Napier Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Friday. According to reports from the scene, a 29-year-old man was driving his motorcycle when he apparently lost control, hitting a parked car before crashing. Lawrence Park Police told us the […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Marsha Hunt, ’40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
YourErie

Warren Co. bride-to-be surprises grandmother in hospital

There were tears of joy from one grandmother who was given a surprise of a lifetime after heartbreaking news she wouldn’t be allowed to see her granddaughter get married. Normally a bride walks down the aisle, but this bride is walking down the hallway for an unexpected first look. “She looked like a glowing angel. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

DEP begins investigation at former Erie Coke Inc. property

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently began field activities as part of its environmental investigation at the former Erie Coke Inc. property at 925 E. Bay Drive in the City of Erie. This phase of the investigation will assess the extent of contaminants in soils, groundwater, surface water, and sediments at the site. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Wesleyville PD releases statement about fake Facebook posts using JET24/FOX66 logos

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Wesleyville Police Department received reports of a fake Facebook post spreading misinformation and using the JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com brand logos. Please be cautious of these posts as they are false and not affiliated with our station. Wesleyville PD released this statement: The Wesleyville Police Department has been made aware of a social media/snap chat posting that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

EHS student charged in fentanyl case moved to juvenile court

The student being charged in the Erie High School fentanyl case is being moved to juvenile court, after a recent admission to the charges. The 18-year-old student admitted to possessing fentanyl at school and is being charged with drug offense and reckless endangerment. According to the Erie Times-News, the student admitted to the charges and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy