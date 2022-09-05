Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away.

The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It was posted just before 9:30 a.m. on Labor Day morning.

There is no word yet on how Spotts died.

Still, the community around the late mayor is mourning. State Senator Matt Lesser (D – Middletown) released the following statement on Spott’s passing:

“Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts was a man of kindness, decency, and deep public service. We became friends during his time working for the state legislature’s Judiciary Committee, where he worked across the aisle to make state government work. Allan’s love of his country – he was an Air Force veteran – and Cromwell was always clear. At times his own service transcended personal losses – including that of his own dear son Timothy. Allan always made sure that the public came first. I will miss him, and my heart goes out to his wife Karen, his family, and to all the residents of Cromwell in this sad time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.