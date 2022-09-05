ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qiYh_0himn0DK00

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away.

The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It was posted just before 9:30 a.m. on Labor Day morning.

There is no word yet on how Spotts died.

Still, the community around the late mayor is mourning. State Senator Matt Lesser (D – Middletown) released the following statement on Spott’s passing:

“Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts was a man of kindness, decency, and deep public service. We became friends during his time working for the state legislature’s Judiciary Committee, where he worked across the aisle to make state government work. Allan’s love of his country – he was an Air Force veteran – and Cromwell was always clear. At times his own service transcended personal losses – including that of his own dear son Timothy. Allan always made sure that the public came first. I will miss him, and my heart goes out to his wife Karen, his family, and to all the residents of Cromwell in this sad time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

The time Queen Elizabeth set foot in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Queen Elizabeth II never made an official visit to Connecticut but did arrive in New Haven on the royal yacht Britannia before jetting off to Virginia from Tweed-New Haven Airport. The visit was part of a series of stops when the Queen and Prince Philip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury shut down due to continued crime: DCP

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury, also known as ‘Ultra Lounge’, had its liquor license suspended and doors closed until further notice due to ongoing violence at the nightclub. The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) signed a summary suspension for the lounge’s liquor permit on Wednesday, which immediately terminated the premise’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hundreds gather in Westport to pay tribute to lives lost in 9/11

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds gathered by the shore in Westport to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 on Thursday. They gathered at the memorial, read their names, reminisced, and were there for each other. Nearly 21 years ago, you could see the smoke rising up from the city […]
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cromwell, CT
Sports
City
Middletown, CT
Cromwell, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Cromwell, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Lesser
New Britain Herald

Man with New Britain connection promoted to active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General

Greg Gianoni has been promoted as an active duty Lieutenant Commander Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, currently serving in the D.C. area. Gianoni graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2003 and attended Bentley University. Gianoni received his B.S. in economics and finance with minors in law and psychology. He would then go on to enroll in the California Western School of Law, where he graduated with his J.D. in April 2013.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors fight to save historic home in Clinton

CLINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Neighbors in one shoreline town are fighting to save a historic home that dates back more than 230 years. “I think everybody was shocked, it’s a historic home, so the idea of destroying that is not right,” said Liza Thayer, Clinton. Last month a...
CLINTON, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Judiciary Committee#Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts

The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
CROMWELL, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Oops: Hartford exit sign misspelled on Interstate 84

HARTFORD, Conn. — Motorists on a Connecticut interstate were doing double-takes on Wednesday. A sign on westbound Interstate 84 in Hartford directs drivers to take Exit 45 to “Flatbnsh Avenue,” WTNH-TV reported. The proper spelling for the exit is “Flatbush,” according to the television station.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile was assaulted and robbed while waiting outside for their school bus on Thursday morning, according to the police. Police received the report of assault just before 7 a.m. in the area of Maple Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned a juvenile was physically assaulted by an occupant […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student hit by car at dismissal

MANCHESTER — Police say a car struck a Bennet Academy student who was walking home from school after dismissal Wednesday afternoon. Police Lt. Ryan Shea said the 10-year-old student was hit on Main Street around 3 p.m. The student was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution, he said.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury

The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy