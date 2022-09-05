VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Aug. 29-Sept. 3

The second Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll is here presented by Babcock Ranch.

Each week the Naples Daily News staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week to sports@naplesnews.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The poll will be posted at naplesnews.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week. The winner will be announced on the @ndnprepzone Instagram page and on Twitter at @NDN_PrepZone. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

Last week's winner was Community School of Naples cross country runner Sergi Guzman, who took home first place at the Lightning Invitational by clocking a time of 16:25.90.

To vote in this week's poll scroll to the bottom of this article

Coaches can email scores and stats or Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@naplesnews.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 11 p.m.

The nominees for Aug. 29-Sept. 3 are:

Football Offense

Trannon Villareal, Immokalee: passed for 68 yards while adding 170 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 20-17 win over Golden Gate.

Football Defense

Luke Walker, Naples: Posted eight tackles, with six coming for loss in a tight game against Venice.

Boys Cross Country

Jayden Saint-Paul, Palmetto Ridge: Took home an eighth-place finish at the DDD Invitational with a time of 17:58.90.

Girls Cross Country

Sloan Wheeler, CSN: Placed eighth at the DDD Invitational with a time of 21:27.10.

Volleyball

Aisha Keric, Gulf Coast: Had 16 kills and 12 assists in a 3-0 sweep of Barron Collier Tuesday night.

Boys Golf

Ryan Kriz, First Baptist: Shot a two-under 70 with a win over Bishop Verot's Christian Allen in the first round of a playoff.

Girls Golf

Eva Lye, First Baptist: Shot a 74 at the St. John Neumann Invitational to place third among a field of 45 players.

