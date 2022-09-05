ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey

This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
VINELAND, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal

A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Security Camera#The Egg#Google Maps#Traffic Circle
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
DOVER, DE
Cat Country 107.3

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
CLAYMONT, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

