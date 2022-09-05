Read full article on original website
Police identify 80-year-old N.J. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
An 80-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Egg Harbor Township, police said Thursday. The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, according to township police. A Honda Fit was making a left turn from Washington...
80-year-old Northfield Woman Killed in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Crash
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say an 80-year-old woman from Northfield was killed in a crash late last week. The accident happened around 3:30 last Friday afternoon, September 2nd, at the intersection of Tilton Road/Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, in the area of the former Cardiff Circle. According to the...
KNOW HIM? Friendly Little Dog Found In South Jersey
This friendly little dog was found running around Justin Court in Vineland, police said. He was taken to the SJRAS (Animal Shelter) in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 8. If you recognize him, please call the Vineland Police Department @ 856-691-4111 ext 4190 or the SJRAS @ 856-691-1500. to follow Daily...
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries
Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal
A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Atlantic City man charged for fatal hit-and-run
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City have announced that a 26-year-old man has...
Van Crushed by Old Decaying Tree in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – the Gloucester Township Police Department reported on Wednesday that a large...
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
Lower Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp. Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Little other information is given...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
NJ driver dies after crashing into garbage truck, almost hitting workers
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A driver died after crashing into a garbage truck, almost hitting workers who managed to get out of the way at the last possible moment. The truck was on Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu approached, according to Gloucester Township police.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
