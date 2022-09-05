Read full article on original website
California school district must recognize religious group that excludes LGBTQ+ students, court rules
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) must be recognized by the San Jose Unified School District as an official student group. The school district revoked the organization’s recognition in 2020 over concerns that statements of faith and “sexual purity” required to be...
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
BET
Nurses Of Color Want 'Action' And Not Just An Apology From American Nurses Association For Historic Racism
The American Nurses Association (ANA) recently apologized for its historic racist practices. But now, nurses of color want to see the ANA take action to amend for past wrongs and to address the racism they continue to experience today. On June 11, ANA’s governing body voted unanimously to adopt the...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Washington Examiner
Minnesota proposes to require teachers to use critical race theory. Here’s what parents need to know
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight a recent Minnesota proposal that would require public schools to teach toxic racialism.]. Parents are spreading “disinformation and hysteria around critical race theory,” a former teacher recently told NPR. “Teachers can barely afford the resources for their own...
School board votes to ban BLM, Pride flags in classrooms
A school district is doubling down on a criticized policy that bans teachers and staff from displaying political or religious messages in the classroom, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.
Illinois professor says going maskless indoors a ‘manifestation’ of racism, will boot non-compliant students
A professor at Northern Illinois University (NIU) outlined to students that they all must wear masks while in his class, arguing that not wearing face masks indoors "is a manifestation of ableism and racism." "Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege...
Activists accuse BLM foundation leader of siphoning $10 million in donations, lawsuit says
The lawsuit is the latest public example of discord within the organizations that have led the Black Lives Matter movement since the 2020 protests.
Opinion: 1 in 10 Teachers Say They’ve Been Attacked by Students
Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student […]
GOP Official Tells Tennessee Colleges Not To Say Title IX Protects LGBTQ People
The Education Department proposed changes to the law that would protect LGBTQ people, but the changes were temporarily blocked by a federal judge.
University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus
(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
Princeton extends full tuition, housing aid to students in families earning up to $100K
Story at a glance The university announced Tuesday that its expanded financial aid program — which previously covered costs for families earning less than $65,000 per year — will affect about a quarter of its undergraduate student body. The $3,500 student contribution often earned through summer on-campus work will also be eliminated, potentially opening opportunities…
U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief
WASHINGTON — Amid K-12 teacher shortages, book bans and attacks over critical race theory, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday stressed the need for higher salaries to attract prospective educators to the profession. Cardona also touted the Biden administration’s recent student debt relief announcement in late August. The White House said President Joe Biden […] The post U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Freethink
Electric school buses are taking students back to school
Each weekday, more than half of the K-12 students in the U.S. – over 25 million pupils – ride a school bus. Until very recently, nearly all of these 500,000 buses ran on diesel fuel. Nationwide, diesel-powered school buses produce more than 5 million tons of carbon dioxide...
Randi Weingarten's blistering WSJ retort on schools 'didn't even address the central claim,' critics fume
Parents and education activists took issue with Randi Weingarten's new defensive letter pushing back on criticism over COVID-19-related school closures, which appear to have set young students back socially and academically and worsened an adolescent mental health crisis. "No teacher I know enjoyed remote and hybrid learning—which, pre-pandemic, was championed...
CNBC
Education Department cancels $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 borrowers subjected to ‘false promises’ by Westwood College
The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced it will cancel federal student debt for 79,000 borrowers who attended Westwood College. This forgiveness will happen automatically, delivering $1.5 billion in relief to students of the now-defunct school. The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced it will cancel all remaining...
WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students
Several state university systems, including those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are offering students free bus passes, gas cards and clothes.
