ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
SOCIETY
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#College#Emu Faculty Union#Ppo
The 74

Opinion: 1 in 10 Teachers Say They’ve Been Attacked by Students

Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student […]
EDUCATION
The Center Square

University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus

(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
COLLEGES
The Hill

Princeton extends full tuition, housing aid to students in families earning up to $100K

Story at a glance  The university announced Tuesday that its expanded financial aid program — which previously covered costs for families earning less than $65,000 per year — will affect about a quarter of its undergraduate student body.  The $3,500 student contribution often earned through summer on-campus work will also be eliminated, potentially opening opportunities…
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief

WASHINGTON — Amid K-12 teacher shortages, book bans and attacks over critical race theory, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday stressed the need for higher salaries to attract prospective educators to the profession. Cardona also touted the Biden administration’s recent student debt relief announcement in late August. The White House said President Joe Biden […] The post U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Freethink

Electric school buses are taking students back to school

Each weekday, more than half of the K-12 students in the U.S. – over 25 million pupils – ride a school bus. Until very recently, nearly all of these 500,000 buses ran on diesel fuel. Nationwide, diesel-powered school buses produce more than 5 million tons of carbon dioxide...
TRAFFIC
Fox News

Randi Weingarten's blistering WSJ retort on schools 'didn't even address the central claim,' critics fume

Parents and education activists took issue with Randi Weingarten's new defensive letter pushing back on criticism over COVID-19-related school closures, which appear to have set young students back socially and academically and worsened an adolescent mental health crisis. "No teacher I know enjoyed remote and hybrid learning—which, pre-pandemic, was championed...
EDUCATION
CNBC

Education Department cancels $1.5 billion in student debt for 79,000 borrowers subjected to ‘false promises’ by Westwood College

The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced it will cancel federal student debt for 79,000 borrowers who attended Westwood College. This forgiveness will happen automatically, delivering $1.5 billion in relief to students of the now-defunct school. The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced it will cancel all remaining...
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, putting her job at risk. She learned that Ohio Valley University, where she had graduated with a psychology degree in 2016, had not been returning transcript requests. She tried desperately to contact the school. She never heard back. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy