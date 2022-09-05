ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle startup Picnic partners with Domino’s to test pizza-assembly machine

Picnic, a Seattle-based automation startup, is partnering with Domino’s to test its pizza-assembly machine in a functioning Domino’s store in Berlin, Germany. The two companies have been working together since 2021 to research and product test in preparation for the launch. The collaboration coincides with a shortage in food service labor and Domino’s rapid expansion into new market geographies.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
Vox

Humanity was stagnant for millennia — then something big changed 150 years ago

“The 140 years from 1870 to 2010 of the long twentieth century were, I strongly believe, the most consequential years of all humanity’s centuries.”. So argues Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century, the new magnum opus from UC Berkeley professor Brad DeLong. It’s a bold claim. Homo sapiens has been around for at least 300,000 years; the “long twentieth century” represents 0.05 percent of that history.
The Atlantic

America Is a Rich Death Trap

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
geekwire.com

Gut check: Seattle Aquarium scientists simulate a whale stomach to test plastic alternatives

You cannot deliberately feed plastic to a whale, even in the name of science. So researchers at the Seattle Aquarium created a clever alternative. They’ve designed a simulated gray whale stomach in order to test plastic alternatives that claim to be marine safe. They’re eager to know what might happen to plant-based plastics if eaten by whales or other sea life — and they know that whales are a smart way to draw attention to the planet’s massive plastic problem.
The Atlantic

We Living Things Are an Accident of Space and Time

Like many people on planet Earth, I have been spellbound by the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope: the lacelike windings of galaxies, the apricot filaments of nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars. A less picturesque, but still revolutionary, part of Webb’s mission is the search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. The telescope goes about this momentous quest by analyzing the starlight passing through the atmospheres of distant planets. Each kind of molecule leaves its own telltale imprints on traversing light, and some molecules, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and methane, may indicate life forms on the planet below. Indeed, Webb has already found evidence of carbon dioxide on at least one planet beyond our solar system.
ASTRONOMY

