Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Woman Says Popeyes Employees Refused to Let Her Buy Homeless Man Food
"We have ensured all employees at this restaurant have been provided with re-training," a Popeyes spokesperson told Newsweek.
geekwire.com
Mount Rainier is NOT erupting: Agencies relieve pressure on Twitter after video of cloud on volcano
Well, that got blown out of proportion. A video of a cloud forming over Mount Rainier on Wednesday morning elicited cries of the coming apocalypse, or worse, an end to the Seattle Mariners’ playoff hopes. But the video shared on Twitter by KOMO meteorologist Kristin Clark was not an...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Picnic partners with Domino’s to test pizza-assembly machine
Picnic, a Seattle-based automation startup, is partnering with Domino’s to test its pizza-assembly machine in a functioning Domino’s store in Berlin, Germany. The two companies have been working together since 2021 to research and product test in preparation for the launch. The collaboration coincides with a shortage in food service labor and Domino’s rapid expansion into new market geographies.
In-Laws Dragged for Expecting Their Dinner Guests to Pay Half Toward Meal
"You played the polite game and you lost!!" one user commented.
geekwire.com
Who has the winning formula? Watch 3 fintech startup CEOs compete in GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch
It’s time for a new episode of GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch! This week’s installment of our startup pitch competition focuses on the fast-growing financial technology market, featuring three companies looking to make their mark in this highly competitive sector. Now in its third season, this video series –...
"This is where WW III starts": "The Grab" filmmaker on the urgent scarcity created by the powerful
According to the stunning new documentary, "The Grab," the purchase of Smithfield Foods and the war in Ukraine are examples of how other countries are gaining control of food and water as a means of seizing power. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's alarming film, which is receiving its World Premiere at the...
The Most Famous Traitors in History
No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.・
geekwire.com
Ziply Fiber raises $450M to fund expansion in four Northwest states; two new execs appointed
Ziply Fiber, a Kirkland, Wash.-based fiber internet service provider, is fueling the expansion of its network in the Pacific Northwest with $450 million in new funding, the company announced Thursday. Ziply was formed in 2020 after a $1.35 billion deal to acquire the Northwest operations of internet and TV provider...
Vox
Humanity was stagnant for millennia — then something big changed 150 years ago
“The 140 years from 1870 to 2010 of the long twentieth century were, I strongly believe, the most consequential years of all humanity’s centuries.”. So argues Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century, the new magnum opus from UC Berkeley professor Brad DeLong. It’s a bold claim. Homo sapiens has been around for at least 300,000 years; the “long twentieth century” represents 0.05 percent of that history.
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
geekwire.com
BlackRock leads $100M round for Cap Hill Brands; e-commerce vets acquire 35 brands, add key execs
Cap Hill Brands, a Seattle-based e-commerce company founded and run by industry veterans Jason LeeKeenan and Kevin Saliba, has raised more than $100 million in a Series B round led by investment giant BlackRock. The company, founded in 2020, has acquired nearly 35 brands and grown to more than 200...
CNBC
This millennial couple earns $93,000 while traveling the U.S. in an RV: 'We’re able to bring our home anywhere'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. For a long time, Amber and Jaylyn Bush frequently moved to wherever Jaylyn, a Marine, was stationed. But after about eight years, they were ready for a change.
geekwire.com
Gut check: Seattle Aquarium scientists simulate a whale stomach to test plastic alternatives
You cannot deliberately feed plastic to a whale, even in the name of science. So researchers at the Seattle Aquarium created a clever alternative. They’ve designed a simulated gray whale stomach in order to test plastic alternatives that claim to be marine safe. They’re eager to know what might happen to plant-based plastics if eaten by whales or other sea life — and they know that whales are a smart way to draw attention to the planet’s massive plastic problem.
geekwire.com
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on the future of work: Still experimenting, not yet mandating return to office
Amazon is continuing to leave return-to-work decisions in the hands of group and team leaders and not, at this point, planning a widespread requirement for engineers and corporate employees to return to the office. That was the gist of the message from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday when asked...
geekwire.com
Mark Cuban looks to turn the tables on Amazon in prescription drugs: ‘Their margin is my opportunity’
Amazon built an e-commerce empire by cutting prices for customers, surviving for years on the mere promise of future profits for investors. So there was no small irony in Mark Cuban’s comment at the Code conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, when journalist Kara Swisher asked him about Amazon’s move into healthcare.
We Living Things Are an Accident of Space and Time
Like many people on planet Earth, I have been spellbound by the first pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope: the lacelike windings of galaxies, the apricot filaments of nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars. A less picturesque, but still revolutionary, part of Webb’s mission is the search for signs of life elsewhere in the universe. The telescope goes about this momentous quest by analyzing the starlight passing through the atmospheres of distant planets. Each kind of molecule leaves its own telltale imprints on traversing light, and some molecules, such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and methane, may indicate life forms on the planet below. Indeed, Webb has already found evidence of carbon dioxide on at least one planet beyond our solar system.
