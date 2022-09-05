Read full article on original website
York News-Times
York man pleads guilty to firearm felony
YORK – George L. Martin, 50, of York, has pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Initially, he was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1 felonies, but those were amended as part of a plea agreement.
York News-Times
Police searching Lincoln landfill for evidence in 49-year-old man's death
After a bizarre and tragic series of events left two Lincoln men dead in three days last week, investigators are now searching the local landfill for evidence in the apparent homicide of a 49-year-old man whose body was found Sept. 1 at a northwest Lincoln motel, police said Wednesday. It's...
1011now.com
Rise in drug arrests throughout the state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It seems as though every week this summer, we’re hearing about a large drug bust somewhere in the state and with that, it’s hard to say whether or not Nebraska is the end destination for these drugs, or simply a part of the route.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
York News-Times
Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal
YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
klin.com
Argument Over Cigars Leads To Arrest In Lincoln Hotel Room
A woman called Lincoln Police around 5:30 Tuesday last evening saying a man had pulled a gun on her fiance inside a hotel room in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers arrived and contacted a 51 year old man who said he got into a verbal argument with 25 year old Jacob Shoemaker over some cigars. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers that’s when Shoemaker pointed what he believed was a black.
klkntv.com
Troopers seize stolen guns, MDMA on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The smell of marijuana led state troopers to two stolen guns and drugs in a vehicle on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. Around 6:50 a.m. Mountain time, a trooper pulled over a Nissan Versa for speeding near Lodgepole, which is west of Ogallala. When the...
1011now.com
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
NebraskaTV
Four Geneva residents charged after search finds numerous drugs, children inside home
GENEVA, Neb. — Four Geneva residents face numerous charges after drugs were found in a home with children inside during a search last month. David Hickey, 43, is charged in Fillmore County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree sexual assault of a child, committing intentional child abuse-no injury, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of habitual criminal.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Victim watches man reportedly steal his belongings
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 20-year-old Lincoln victim called in a reported burglary as he watched an unknown man take electronics from his car. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call for a reported burglary around 5:40 a.m. on Monday and officers were sent to the 7100 block of Adams St in response.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man threatens woman with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in the Hall County Jail after he reportedly threatened a woman with a shotgun. Grand Island Police said the woman claimed after an argument with 32-year-old Evert Ramirez, that he pointed the firearm at her chest and threatened her life.
News Channel Nebraska
Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island teen shot multiple times in drug deal gone wrong, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Grand Island teenager is in jail and another is in a hospital with gunshot wounds after police say a drug deal turned violent Monday night. Grand Island Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Super Saver parking lot just before midnight. Shortly after, a teen boy showed up at an emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to an Omaha hospital in critical but stable condition.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests more than 60 impaired drivers in two-week campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol arrested more than 60 impaired drivers during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign, which ran from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5, led to troopers arresting 66 people for driving under the influence, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
1011now.com
LSO deputies find $400,000 worth of meth during I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office found roughly $400,000 worth of methamphetamine in a truck during a traffic stop. On Monday around 5 p.m., deputies with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a Toyota Tundra pick-up, with California plates, for a traffic violation on I-80 EB near mile marker 409.
1011now.com
Man hospitalized after fiery crash in Fillmore County
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas truck driver is in the hospital after his semi rolled and started on fire in Fillmore County. The Fillmore County Sheriff says the accident happened around 11:30 Wednesday night near the intersection of Highways 81 and 74 about six miles south of Geneva. The sheriff said a semi-tractor towing several semi-trailers went out of control, rolled and caught fire. The driver, Benjamin Neto, 55, Keene, TX, was able to escape the cabin, but still suffered burn injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
KETV.com
Lincoln police investigate two suspected homicides
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police found the first victim in a field early Wednesday. 61-year-old Ronald George was stabbed in the neck. By that night, police arrested 55-year-old William Wright. Police say he provided information that led them to a second body, at a Motel Six. Wright is not charged in that case and police have not released the victim's name.
1011now.com
Suspects steal man’s car, wallet and phone during robbery at Lincoln laundromat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe two suspects stole a man’s car and belongings while he was washing his clothes at a Lincoln laundromat. On Monday, around 4:24 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to a laundromat off 27th and F Streets. According to police, the...
