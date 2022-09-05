ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Big changes for tomorrow

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City clinic looking for volunteers for a new mRNA vaccine study

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Updated: 6 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the social media app of giving Americans' information...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Vale, SD
Rapid City, SD
sdpb.org

Native POP brings first annual POPFest to Downtown Rapid City

Labor Day weekend brought Rapid City its first annual POPFest at Main Street Square. It was a full day of music across genres. POPFest is a production of Native POP, or People of the Plains, which has been holding an annual visual arts show for the past ten years. Lafawn...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Dinosaur park is receiving an overdue renovation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dinosaur Park is set to receive a much-needed renovation this month. The prehistoric-themed park has been in Rapid City since 1936. The park was originally built for the purpose of getting people back to work after the Great Depression, along with the hope that it would increase tourism for Rapid City while Mount Rushmore was still being sculpted.
newscenter1.tv

Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Windy and warm today with rainy cooler conditions tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three perfect words to describe today are warm, breezy, and hazy. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, temperatures look to fall into the low 80s around dinner time as more cloud cover looks to move into the area. Winds also look to pick up for this afternoon with sustained winds at 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 miles per hour in some locations. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s with showers possible for tonight. Friday will be rainy and in the 50s and 60s as we start out our weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning

Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Forest Service proposes Fish wildfire recovery project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service proposed to reduce risk of beetle infestation, mitigate future fire hazard, and restore forest vegetation in response to the Fish wildfire. The fire burned 6,793 acres, including 3,230 acres of National Forest lands, between July 31 and Aug. 14. According to...
SUNDANCE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
RAPID CITY, SD

