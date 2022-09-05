Read full article on original website
KEVN
Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
KEVN
Big changes for tomorrow
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship. Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 20 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
KEVN
A Rapid City clinic looking for volunteers for a new mRNA vaccine study
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council. A fifth-generation South Dakotan returns to Rapid City to lead the Rapid City Arts Council and brings with her extended experience in entrepreneurship.
KEVN
Mines students learn survival skills, no matter their major
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines prepares their students for different situations, no matter the career path. Thursday, one professor took hands-on learning to the next level. Tim Masterlark has been a professor for many years and thought his teaching was going stale. So, he enhanced his style...
sdpb.org
Native POP brings first annual POPFest to Downtown Rapid City
Labor Day weekend brought Rapid City its first annual POPFest at Main Street Square. It was a full day of music across genres. POPFest is a production of Native POP, or People of the Plains, which has been holding an annual visual arts show for the past ten years. Lafawn...
KEVN
New exhibits and presentations open at the Journey Museum and Learning Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey Museum and Learning Center has a busy calendar with a new exhibit opening Sept. 9 and their final Western Skies and Lakota Star Knowledge discussion Sept. 16. The return of school also means the return of STEAM weekends at the museum.
agupdate.com
Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says
Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies. Announced in May, the Western Legacy plant would process up to 8,000 head of cattle a day, making it the largest in the U.S.
KEVN
Dinosaur park is receiving an overdue renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dinosaur Park is set to receive a much-needed renovation this month. The prehistoric-themed park has been in Rapid City since 1936. The park was originally built for the purpose of getting people back to work after the Great Depression, along with the hope that it would increase tourism for Rapid City while Mount Rushmore was still being sculpted.
KEVN
Meet Jacqui Dietrich: new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since December 2021, the Rapid City Arts Council was without an executive director, but that changed August 29. That’s when Jacqui Dietrich, a fifth-generation South Dakotan, took over. Dietrich grew up in Spearfish and moved to Colorado in 2006; she enjoys spending time outside...
newscenter1.tv
Changes made to construction phasing in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Construction phasing in Hot Springs has been changed with the reconstruction of the segment of U.S. Highway 385 from Detroit Street to Baltimore Avenue being halted until Spring 2023. Additionally, work on the segment of Highway 385 from University Avenue to Baltimore Avenue will begin...
KEVN
Windy and warm today with rainy cooler conditions tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three perfect words to describe today are warm, breezy, and hazy. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, temperatures look to fall into the low 80s around dinner time as more cloud cover looks to move into the area. Winds also look to pick up for this afternoon with sustained winds at 25 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 miles per hour in some locations. Tonight, we will see temperatures in the 40s and 50s with showers possible for tonight. Friday will be rainy and in the 50s and 60s as we start out our weekend.
KEVN
YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
newscenter1.tv
Work begins for 700-acre Black Hills Industrial Complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was an historic moment for Rapid City’s economic development on Tuesday when ground was finally broken for the new Black Hills Industrial Complex. Once completed, the development will occupy around 700 acres in the southeastern corner of Rapid City — making it one of the largest of Dream Design International’s projects to date.
KEVN
The SIX Vietnam Veterans Pinning
Rep. Dusty Johnson takes aim at TikTok. Updated: 2 hours ago. Representative Johnson accuses the...
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
KEVN
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
sdpb.org
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens | Sept 02
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The first, West River state-licensed medical marijuana sales are now taking place. SDPB’s...
KEVN
Forest Service proposes Fish wildfire recovery project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service proposed to reduce risk of beetle infestation, mitigate future fire hazard, and restore forest vegetation in response to the Fish wildfire. The fire burned 6,793 acres, including 3,230 acres of National Forest lands, between July 31 and Aug. 14. According to...
KEVN
Rapid City sees fewer building permits but a higher value on current permits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City continues an upward trend when it comes to valuations for recent building permits, breaking a record for the value of those permits set in the January to August period last year. Last year, the city issued 3,111 building permits with a total value...
newscenter1.tv
Southwest Middle School conducting routine ALICE Drill
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Southwest Middle School will be conducting their annual ALICE Drill Thursday, Sept. 8, with the cooperation of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, and students have been given information over the last two days in preparation for the drill.
