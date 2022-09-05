ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.

The shooting took place a little after 12:40 a.m.

The suspect is Oliven Molina and TPSO considers the Hispanic male to be “armed and dangerous.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is providing information about the suspect below:

Bond set at $1 million for Louisiana man who allegedly raped underage girl
  • Age: Late 20’s
  • Last seen wearing orange shirt and blue jeans

The most recent sighting of Molina was near West Yellow Water Rd.

The last TPSO heard was that the suspect reportedly “left the scene on foot.”

If you have any information on the location of Oliven Molina, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa ’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Comments / 14

Kristle Daigle
2d ago

How about we make Biden come down here and look for this man since he wanna open boarders and give people who don’t belong here.

none yah biz
3d ago

He was already in Mexico by the time y'all put this article up 🤷‍♂️

