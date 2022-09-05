Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Trucker arrested for meth and marijuana
SANBORN—A 62-year-old Hope Mills, NC, man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, near Sanborn first-offense possession of a controlled substance — dextroamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Jerome Nichols stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man charged for meth and pot
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in Sibley on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Royal Man Turned Over To Feds On Drug Charge
(Royal, IA) — A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck last Friday to arrest him on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home. Steinbeck was treated at a local hospital, then held in the Clay County Jail until his transfer into federal custody Tuesday.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Faces Felony Drug Charge
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman faces a felony drug charge after a recent arrest. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger was arrested early on Saturday by Sheldon Police. During a search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed after hitting fellow employee
MAURICE—A 45-year-old Alton man was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Marcos Antonio Zavala Martinez stemmed a report of an assault about 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoogland Dairy west of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI north of Hull
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Braiton Daniel McDonald stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Dodge Dart at the intersection of 310th Street and Hickory Avenue on the north edge of Hull for driving on the centerline and having an expired registration sticker on the license plate, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged with felony ongoing criminal conduct after repeatedly stealing from Hy-Vee. Sharrie Marvin, 42, was arrested this week in a separate theft case where she allegedly stole from Menards. Her felony charge stems from stealing from Hy-Vee on June 30,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls driver charged for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The arrest of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for pushing woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Monday, Sept. 5, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Milton Osbaldo Cuellar stemmed from him allegedly pushing his girlfriend’s mother about 8:45 p.m. that day, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI after crash
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Eduardo Alonzo Alverado Ayala stemmed from a report of his 2001...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 43-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest pf Angela Suzanne Haasken stemmed from a report of an intoxicated female sitting in the bleachers at Sheldon City Park, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Haasken had bloodshot/watery...
nwestiowa.com
Two women arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KGLO News
Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
FOREST CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother. 35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa man involved in standoff with authorities now in federal custody
A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. Late Friday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man jailed for meth again, mischief
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, second-degree criminal mischief, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon motorist arrested on OWI charge
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Robert Daniel Thurman stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Ford Explorer for traffic violations, including reckless driving, on Second Avenue near the Ninth Street intersection in Sheldon, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
KIMT
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
KIMT
Charles City man sentenced for chase, meth in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a high-speed chase around Mason City. Anthony Lester Douglas Long, 29 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. He was arrested on May 19 after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol.
Comments / 0