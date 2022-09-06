Anne Heche’s Lawsuit Against Her Ex-Husband Has Seemingly Come To An End Following Her Death

The tragic death of actress Anne Heche shocked the general public, as did the grizzly circumstances revolving around her car crash and time spent trapped in the burning vehicle. Plenty of folks have taken to celebrating her tenure on the small and silver screens, while also following the fallout of her unexpected passing. And Heche’s lawsuit against her ex-husband James Tupper has seemingly come to an end following her death.

Since Anne Heche’s passing came so unexpectedly, her estate seemingly wasn’t prepared legally. The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress died without a will, and her 20 year-old son Homer Laffoon has requested to be in charge of her estate, as well as custody of his younger brother Atlas. And per a new report by Radar, it seems that Heche’s outstanding lawsuit against ex-husband James Tupper might have been dropped. As is the over $55,000 that the late actress claimed she was owed as a result of their long custody battle.

This report claims the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandle have dropped all charges against James Tupper on behalf of Anne Heche. Although they allegedly dropped it with prejudice, meaning they could choose to re-file at a later date. With so much in the air surrounding the late actor’s estate and children, it makes a great deal of sense that the legal team would leave their options open.

For those unfamiliar, Anne Heche and her ex-husband James Tupper met while working on the ABC darmedy Men in Trees. But when splitting up back in 2019, a ton of drama followed for the pair of actors. In addition to fighting over custody of their child Atlas, a number of allegations were also made. Tupper reportedly accused Heche of drug use, of losing nearly $500k. Meanwhile, Heche accused Tupper of selling their house without her permission.

Given Anne Heche’s passing, it stands to reason that this type of lawsuit would ultimately be dropped. James Tupper was one of the many people who spoke highly of his ex-wife’s character after her death. But it remains to be seen if the lawyers decide to ultimately file for that lawsuit again. If Homer Laffoon is successful with being in charge of the estate and custody of his brother, they might need the money. We’ll just have to wait and see how the ongoing situation ultimately shakes out; the public is clearly invested.

Anne Heche died August 11th at age 53, as a result of injuries sustained from a series of car crashes. Those incidents occured back in August 5th, resulting in the late actress being trapped in her burning vehicle as first responders attempted to get her out. She would ultimately die from these injuries, although the actress was able to donate her organs upon her passing. Heche’s final resting place was the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which seemed to have brought some comfort to her son.

Anne Heche has a number of upcoming projects coming out that were filmed before her death. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

